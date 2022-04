April 15 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.

Requests stood at 71.6 million cubic metres for Friday, down from 81.1 million cubic metres on Thursday.

