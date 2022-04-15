ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Dos Pueblos edges San Marcos and increases first place lead in Channel League

By Mike Klan
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLETA, Calif. - Bella Nuno homered and Leila Chisholm made a spectacular catch in the fifth inning to save two runs as Dos Pueblos held on to beat San Marcos 5-4 in a...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

BC baseball walks off against Reedley for chaotic 7-6 win

A baseball game filled with an inordinate amount of strangeness came down to one distinctly normal at-bat. As Bakersfield's Jarrett Brannen came up to face Reedley's Elijah Acosta, tied 6-6 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, it was easy to forget the circumstances that led to the climactic moment Wednesday afternoon.
REEDLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goleta, CA
San Marcos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
KEYT

Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels’ win over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6. Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers. The intentional walk to Seager put the Rangers ahead 4-2 in the fourth inning, and Texas added two more runs in the frame. But the Angels scored five times in the fifth.
ANAHEIM, CA
KEYT

Heat open their quest for a title Sunday, with Hawks in way

MIAMI (AP) — Regular-season successes were nice but meant little to the Miami Heat in the grand scheme of things. The Heat aren’t shy about saying what matters to them is the postseason and the pursuit of a championship. That quest truly starts Sunday when the top-seeded Heat begin an Eastern Conference first-round series against Trae Young and the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have some injury issues after Clint Capela went down in Friday’s play-in win over Cleveland. But they also had double-digit leads on Miami in three of the four meetings between the clubs this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Chargers#Channel League#Royals
Bakersfield Californian

CSUB softball suffers pair of frustrating losses to Cal Poly

CSUB (8-24) had a chance to walk off tied 1-1 in the first game but squandered a bases-loaded opportunity when Paige Maier struck out Alexis Ortega and Cydney Curran popped out. The two teams will meet for a third game in Bakersfield Saturday afternoon. Cal Poly 4, CSUB 1 (nine...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KEYT

Cal Poly stuns UC Irvine with 4-run ninth inning

UC IRVINE, Calif. - A two-run triple by Collin Villegas capped a four-run ninth-inning rally as Cal Poly, held to just one run in the first 17 innings of the series, edged UC Irvine 4-3 in a Big West Conference baseball game Friday night at Anteater Ballpark. The Mustangs, 0-for-9...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy