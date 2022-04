Freezing bread is a great way to keep it fresh until you need it again. Whether you simply have too much leftover, or are saving slices to make something specific, stashing it in the freezer will prevent it from going stale or getting moldy. However, freezing isn't the final step to ensuring delicious breaded bliss. It's also important to make sure that the bread is defrosted correctly when it finally comes time to take the loaf out to use it. Defrosting the bread incorrectly can lead to it developing a hard, unpleasant, and stale texture, which is exactly the outcome you were likely trying to avoid when you put it in the freezer in the first place.

