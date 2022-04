The562’s coverage of Long Beach State volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit naplesislandcarwash.com to learn more. It was a thrilling night at Walter Pyramid on Friday as No. 3 Long Beach State mounted a comeback to defeat Cal State Northridge 25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14 in a five-set marathon to win the Big West regular championship for the fourth time in five seasons, and first since their NCAA title run in 2019.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO