ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to prevent insect bites and stings as the weather warms up

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3DaI_0fA3vVdE00

Here comes the sun – and shorts, T-shirts, sandals, picnics and afternoons outdoors – hurrah! But all this means insect bites and stings might be more likely too.

Besides being itchy and sore, Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy says bites and stings may take several days to disappear – and can become infected with bacteria.

“Insect bites can also worsen eczema,” says Lee. And while most people will only have relatively mild symptoms, they can also cause more serious allergic reactions – including life-threatening anaphylaxis.

“For all these reasons, it’s a good idea to take steps to minimise your risk of being bitten or stung,” she advises.

James O’Loan, CEO and pharmacist at Chemist4U, says some of the best ways to do this are: “Applying insect repellent, keeping food and drink covered when eating outdoors, and staying calm if you encounter wasps or bees.”

Lee shares the following advice…

Wasps

“If a wasp flies nearby or lands on you, don’t flap your hand. Just stay still and let it fly off,” says Lee. “Wasps only usually sting if provoked.”

She suggests wearing shoes when walking on grass. Wearing white or pale-yellow clothing has also been found to help keep wasps at bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mJXc_0fA3vVdE00
(Alamy/PA)

“They have a very sweet tooth and highly sensitive sense of smell, so are instantly attracted to a picnic. Try filling a jam jar with jam, ginger syrup, or beer, plus add a little washing-up liquid, and place it a short distance away from your food,” adds Lee.

And if you get stung: “If the sting is still in the skin, remove it gently with your fingernail or using a piece of gauze. Don’t use tweezers as you can squeeze more venom into the skin.

“Wash the area with soap and warm water and pat dry. Apply a cold compress for around 10 minutes. Elevate the limb or area if possible. You may want to take paracetamol or ibuprofen if it’s painful. If it’s itchy, try some antihistamines.”

Bees

“Bees are gentle and will only sting if frightened, so when one comes near you, keep calm and still,” says Lee. “Although it can be hard to avoid the impulse, avoid swotting it. It’s likely to simply fly away.”

Stay away from flowers, as bees feed on the nectar inside flowering plants. “Bees like sweet things too,” adds Lee. “So always keep food in sealed containers and don’t leave sweet foods outside uncovered. Don’t leave half-drunk cans of fizzy drinks hanging around.

“If bees appear, don’t jump up and run away in a panic. Get up slowly and move cautiously in the opposite direction. Bees don’t like panic.”

And if you get stung: Same advice as a wasp sting.

Hornets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5WLt_0fA3vVdE00
(Alamy/PA)

“Hornets are extra-large wasps, so follow the advice about avoiding wasp stings. Don’t wear perfumes, or any fragranced body products – they love the sweet smell,” cautions Lee. “They also love the smell of sweat, so don’t get too hot and sticky!”

Also, avoid clothes with bright colours and floral patterns. Eat picnic foods quickly, seal everything up, and dispose of waste promptly and carefully. Close dustbin lids and keep car windows rolled up.

And if you get stung: Same advice as a wasp sting (but note hornets do not leave their sting behind).

Mosquitos

“Go for light coloured clothing, or beige or khaki. Don’t wear black leggings as they will bite through thin fabric,” says Lee. “They can even bite through jeans!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSIRq_0fA3vVdE00
Sweet foods and drinks can attract insects (Alamy/PA)

Lee advises liberally applying a certified insect repellent containing DEET, before you leave the house, and don’t forget exposed areas such as your neck, fingers, ankles and wrists.

“Mosquitos love stagnant water, so don’t go near ponds. Other sources can be blocked guttering, or other collections of water, such as a watering tray underneath your plants.

“Mosquitos are attracted by some smells, such as lavender, so again, avoid any perfumed body products,” she continues. “They dislike the smell of lemons.

“Citronella candles are ineffective because although mosquitos don’t like the lemons, they’re attracted by the increase in carbon dioxide from burning the candle.”

And if you get stung: “Wash the area with soap and water, and pat dry with a towel,” says Lee. “Apply calamine lotion to help relieve the itching. Apply a cold compress for five to 10 minutes. Take paracetamol or ibuprofen if it’s painful. Try antihistamines for itching, or ask the pharmacist for advice.”

Horseflies

“Horseflies are most likely to be out and about at dawn and dusk, although they can bite at any time,” says Lee. “They also love piles of manure, so avoid stables and farmyards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5Jj2_0fA3vVdE00
(Alamy/PA)

She says to take care walking in long grass or beside stagnant water such as ponds, lakes and marshes. Wear long-sleeved tops and trousers, tucked into your socks. Wear a sunhat or a cap, with some form of neck protector. Again, wear light colours and avoid perfumed products.

Lee recommends to try Picaridin insect repellent spray for horseflies. Also, they dislike the scent of peppermint, eucalyptus, lavender, clove, rosemary and basil.

And if you get stung: “These often cause a blister at the bite site, but avoid scratching the top of the blister, even if it’s itchy. Clean the area using cotton wool with plain soap and warm water, and pat gently dry.

“It’s not a good idea to use other remedies like vinegar or bicarbonate of soda, as these have been shown not to work,” says Lee. “Apply a cold compress for five to 10 minutes. Take paracetamol or ibuprofen if it’s painful. Try antihistamines for itching.”

If you have a bad reaction…

With any insect bite or sting, if you have a bad reaction or symptoms get worse, seek medical advice.

“A normal bite or sting should heal within a few days” suggests O’Loan. “The pain and inflammation could be made worse if you have a mild allergic reaction to the bite or sting, but this should normally pass within a week. If you’re worried about a bite or sting, speak to your pharmacist to find the right treatment.”

Any possible signs of anaphylaxis should be treated as a medical emergency. This includes difficulty breathing, feeling lightheaded, faint or confused, a fast heartbeat and unconsciousness, as well as symptoms like a red, itchy rash (hives), vomiting and swelling.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mark Selby shakes off slow start to title defence to build lead over Jamie Jones

Mark Selby shrugged off a sluggish start to establish a 6-3 lead over qualifier Jamie Jones in the opening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The defending champion looked far from comfortable in the opening exchanges of the match, which marked his first appearance at the Crucible since revealing he was struggling with his mental health.
SPORTS
newschain

Ronnie O’Sullivan bounces back from slow start to lead David Gilbert at Crucible

Ronnie O’Sullivan swatted aside an early scare to establish a 6-3 lead over David Gilbert in the opening session of their World Snooker Championship clash at the Crucible. O’Sullivan, seeking to match Stephen Hendry’s modern record of seven world crowns, lost the first three frames to the 2019 semi-finalist but responded with two centuries to move into a dominant position ahead of Sunday’s conclusion.
SPORTS
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect Bites And Stings#Insect Repellent#Food And Drink#Bacteria#Fox Online Pharmacy
The Independent

Woman left with half a skull after sinus infection

A martial arts instructor was left with half her skull after emergency surgery to save her life from a sinus infection that spread around her brain.Natasha Gunther, 25, of San Francisco had to have 5.5 inches (14cm) of bone removed to stop a mass pushing against her brain.Having originally complained of cold-like symptoms and what she thought was a mild infection, doctors told her without the surgery she could be dead in a week.She has since posted about her condition and surgery on TikTok as a warning to others to get checked out if they have similar symptoms and to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

Best allergy medicine for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs have allergies too, you know. They have itchy eyes and skin and sneeze just like us. With some dogs it can be so severe they require a prescription, but most are just fine with an over-the-counter solution. There are a few types of medication that can be most beneficial depending on your dog’s situation.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Skin cancer: A dark line on your nail could be a sign

A woman received devastating news about a streak that’s been under the nail on thumb for years. She used to think it was a ‘cool streak’ until a doctor pointed out it was a symptom of a potentially serious health problem. ‘Oh, that’s odd’. Maria Sylvia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Coronavirus: New Covid symptoms 'may be similar to cold or flu'

Covid-19 symptoms may not be limited to just fever, new continuous cough or loss of sense of smell or taste, the Department of Health has acknowledged. It follows the official list of symptoms being expanded to include nine more signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: This rare side effect of the virus causes hallucinations and delusions

While Covid is a respiratory disease, it can affect nearly all parts of the body, including the brain. For a small subset of people, a Covid infection may be accompanied by post-Covid psychosis. As Sarah Hellewell, Research Fellow at the Curtin University’s Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, writes...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to stop biting the nails

Nail biting, or onychophagia, is a common condition in which individuals habitually bite their nails and the surrounding areas. People may develop this behavior for a number of reasons, and it can lead to health problems. Treatment options and strategies, such as therapy, are available to help people stop biting their nails.
SKIN CARE
KWCH.com

Warming up and drying out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re in for a chilly Thursday morning, but we kick off a nice warming trend tomorrow. Expect afternoon highs in the 50′s and 60′s across the state with sunshine returning to the sunflower state. We do hold onto a brisk north wind tomorrow, but we will be in the 10-20 mph range vs. the 40-50 mph we’ve been stuck with.
WICHITA, KS
newschain

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group to a new location as a preventative measure. Scuffles were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 27 miles south.
PROTESTS
newschain

Three held after 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

Ten people have been shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack. Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief WH “Skip” Holbrook said.
COLUMBIA, SC
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy