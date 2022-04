The ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, LUNA, has come under fire this weekend as two relatively unknown analysts released an ‘expose’ on the LUNA / UST peg. @DeFi_Made_Here and @JackNiewold created two Twitter threads that managed to get the attention of Do Kwon himself. Unfortunately, the threads appear to have gotten under the skin of the “Master of Stablecoin,” who replied to almost every tweet in the thread and eventually told @JackNiewold, “time to make an alt, you idiot.”

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO