QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Missouri legislature approve a $500 tax credit?
If it includes the elderly, disabled and poor then it's great. If it doesn't then absolutely not! Those of us on fixed incomes are living below the poverty level as it is! With COVID, prices of everything increased and it's hard to make it.
No give the money to poor and disabled those on fixed income. Tax credits were given most of last year but no help for people that truly need it!!!!!
