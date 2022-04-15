ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Missouri legislature approve a $500 tax credit?

By ABC 17 News Team
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the Missouri House Budget Committee has proposed giving Missourians...

abc17news.com

Comments / 4

Levi's mom
1d ago

If it includes the elderly, disabled and poor then it's great. If it doesn't then absolutely not! Those of us on fixed incomes are living below the poverty level as it is! With COVID, prices of everything increased and it's hard to make it.

Reply
4
Otis Crawford
1d ago

No give the money to poor and disabled those on fixed income. Tax credits were given most of last year but no help for people that truly need it!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
CBS 58

Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The House approved the measure Thursday, a month after the Senate gave its OK. It now heads to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature. Democrats were universally opposed. The votes came as...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tax Credit#Budget Surplus#Democrats#Missourians
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Signs Abortion Bill Into Law

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Senate Bill 612 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Gov. Stitt was joined by several state leaders and groups who support the abortion bill. Filed by Republican State Senator Nathan Dahm, the bill makes performing an abortion in any situation, other than when the mother's life is at risk, a felony.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

State Legislature approves $9.5 million for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County could be getting a good chunk of change from the state’s $112 billion budget bill. Jackson County officials requested three projects be included in the state budget at the end of 2021. In a recent news release from Senator George Gainer, he says two of the county’s requests made the cut.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
MinnPost

Minnesota House is working to put an end to state monopolies

The most significant antimonopoly reforms offered up a couple of weeks ago by a Minnesotan did not come from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but rather the Minnesota House. The legislation would overhaul Minnesota’s antimonopoly laws and provide new tools for reclaiming economic power from massive corporations. During the Gilded Age, the Minnesota Legislature lead the way in taking on the railroad and grain monopolists; now policymakers have a chance to lead the fight against Big Tech and others in our new “Gilded Age.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Register Citizen

Michigan Legislature approves $4.8B infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers on Thursday approved $4.8 billion in spending, mostly for infrastructure upgrades, with an influx of federal pandemic and other funds that will go toward water systems, roads, parks and other priorities including affordable housing. The huge supplemental budget plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Guardian

Taxing questions for wealthy pensioners

Polly Toynbee suggests that her lucky generation of homeowners with work pensions should be targeted to provide much-needed assistance for those less fortunate (Pensioner poverty is at a new high – so why are older people still voting Tory?, 18 March). As someone who relies on a work pension (and who has never voted Tory), might I point out that I and millions of others pay tax on this pension in the same way as I have done all my adult life.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy