Easter Wicker Weaving Weekend with Talcon Quinn

Athens News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister by March 15. Students will create a round or oval basket, with the option of adding handles. Classes are based on a sliding scale of $300-600:...

Athens News

Easter Extravaganza!

Join us at Hocking College's John Light Hall for an egg hunt, crafts, activities, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny!. In case of weather, we will relocate to the Student Center.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Apartment Therapy

This Floating Hotel Room Is Wrapped In Birdhouses

The Treehotel in Sweden is getting a brand new hotel room designed by Danish architecture studio BIG, and the thing is completely covered in birdhouses. The room is called Biosphere and it’s a floating room located amongst the trees in the Swedish Lapland. It’s camouflaged by 350 birdhouses that surround the entire room, contributing to Treehotel’s focus on “sustainability and natural tourism, [and helps to] facilitate the conservation of the local bird population,” according to the hotel’s website.
PETS
10TV

Eggs, Paws and Claws coming back to Columbus Zoo on Easter weekend

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is bringing back its Eggs, Paws and Claws event to celebrate Easter. Activities happening during this year's celebration include:. EGG-SPLORE-N-FIND:. Visitors will be able to find eggs hidden around the zoo and collect a total of nine corresponding cards. Once all...
COLUMBUS, OH
veranda.com

14 Best New Gardening Books to Buy This Spring

Whether you’re an avid “armchair” gardener or can’t wait to pull on your gardening gloves each spring, leafing through the latest gardening books is one of the delights of the season. Gardens always have been a healthy escape that lift the soul and spirits. But in the past several years, interest in all things green has skyrocketed as more people have discovered the satisfaction of gardening. Whether it’s popping a perfect cherry tomato into your mouth straight off the vine or snipping a few fresh flowers for your nightstand, plants bring us joy. In fact, research has shown that even gazing at photos of nature can reduce stress!
GARDENING
Athens News

Wet Felting Workshop for Ages 5-8

A great Spring workshop for kids! Participants will learn the process of wet felting, or creating shapes in wool using soap and water. They’ll create a bird, fish or imaginary animal, complete with a habitat and eggs for springtime. We’ll add feathers and other embellishments to make a fun and fuzzy animal friend.
KIDS
Midland Daily News

Artworks hosts basket weaving course

BIG RAPIDS — On Saturday, March 19, Artworks hosted a basket weaving course in which participants could learn how to create unique baskets by hand. The hands-on course helped residents try their hand at a new skill and create a personalized craft.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

There's lots of reasons to get outside on Easter

Easter is the springtime holiday, so incorporate the outdoors into your plans. Here are a few fun family- friendly ideas so that you make the most of warming temps. Liven up one of Easter’s oldest traditions, the egg hunt. Give everyone a particular color or pattern to bring back. Another twist on this old favorite is to put numbers or letters on plastic egg halves, then see who can create the most matching pairs.
CELEBRATIONS
domino

Baseboards Just Got a Little Cooler Thanks to This Kids’ Ramadan Craft

Like most other 9-year-olds, U.K.-based blogger and DIYer Aqsa Iman’s daughter spends most of her playing time on the floor. So this past month, Iman, who is a seasoned crafter (especially when it comes to upcycling old scraps of cardboard), wanted to give her child something to interact with that was on her eye level. “That was how the idea of the Ramadan village popped up,” she says. While Iman and her kid are always working on crafts together (it’s one of the perks of their homeschooling arrangement), the time leading up to Ramadan is when they really dive deep into art projects. And if a DIY can double as an opportunity for learning and decor, even better.
LIFESTYLE
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
Athens News

The Athena Cinema Sustainability Series: MY OCTOPUS TEACHER

A filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world. In keeping with all previous series, each film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring faculty members, students and community members. The events will be in-person.
MOVIES
Athens News

Birding Activity Take Flight April 16

A birdwatching event will be taking flight at Burr Oak State Park on Saturday, April 16. Entitled, “Birds of a Feather,” the focus of this outing will be on observing the spring migration of habits birds native to Southeast Ohio. Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster,...
ATHENS, OH
thespruce.com

Brooklinen Launches Colorful New Linen Collection For Spring

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Springtime is now well underway, and it's officially the season for cheerful colors and prints—both when it comes to your wardrobe and your home decor. As you take those vibrant sundresses out of storage, why not give your bedding a little warm weather refresh, too? It's time to go ahead and (finally) put those holiday-themed plaids and patterns back into the closet until the temps drop below freezing again.
HOME & GARDEN
Athens News

Nelsonville Music fest set

NELSONVILLE — Organizers have announced that the new home of the Nelsonville Music Festival will be at the brand new Snow Fork Event Center. Located at 5685 Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville. The event runs September 2 through 4. The festival will host over 30 musical artists and they...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: prayer plant

While the prayer plant (Maranta leuconeura “Fascinator”) is not one you could ever place in the “low maintenance houseplant” category, its super-attractive oval leaves, with green markings and bright red veins, make it worth the effort. Light or shade?. Place in bright, indirect light. Where should...
GARDENING

