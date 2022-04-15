Bigfork Water and Sewer candidate forum

Meet the candidates forum for the Bigfork Water and Sewer District and Bigfork School District no. 38 at a candidates forum starting at 5:30 p.m. April 21, in the Ark Building, 8559 Montana 35. Public invited.

Eeach candidate will be given a set amount of time to address the audience. A moderated session of pre-selected questions will follow. The evening will wrap up with an opportunity for attendees to mingle with the candidates.

This event is open to the community. Cookies and beverages will be provided.

Send your candidate questions to info@bigfork.org. Limit the wording of your questions and, be aware, not all questions will be included. Submitted questions may be paraphrased and/or combined. Submit your questions by Tuesday, April 19.