Law Roundup: Speeding drivers cause consternation

A motorist told the Kalispell Police Department that speeding drivers were getting bad again. The motorist didn’t mention a specific incident, but asked that officers step up their patrols to encourage lead-footed drivers to ease off the gas.

A teenager in a red and black sweater tried to get aboard an elementary school bus. The bus driver locked the doors and maneuvered around him, but wanted officers to chat with the individual, who was about the age of a high schooler.

Someone found a blue Jeep parked in an alley, which was not the right place to leave a vehicle parked. They wanted the police to counsel the owner about their parking habits. Authorities obliged.

A woman asked for extra police patrols in her neighborhood after nearly getting hit by a car while walking her dog. Motorists are constantly running stop signs and speeding in the area, she told police.

A woman was removed from property after a fight in a bathroom.

A man who began eating a sandwich before paying for it irked a store employee. Though he eventually paid for the food, he also cursed at the employee, who asked that officers remove him from the property.

A cryptic note left on a man’s door might have been a password for something. The man didn’t know, but wanted officers to make extra patrols by his home as the note came as a surprise.

Someone worried about a husky-type dog dragging its back end around and being left out in the snow all day.

Twice now a peeping Tom has appeared in front of a home. The time before, he stood in the front yard, but this time he was on the porch peering into the house. When he was asked to leave, he apologized, but kept circling the block and setting off the homeowner’s dogs.

A homeless man was accused of stealing power from the location where he was sleeping.

Someone spotted four men in a vehicle that lacked a license plate who were acting suspiciously. One of them left the vehicle and got into another, which then left the area. The caller worried the men might abduct someone.

Officers found an unresponsive motorist behind the wheel of a vehicle still in drive. Eventually, the woman became conscious and alert. Her parents later picked her up.

Someone broke into a black pickup truck overnight and tore it apart. Personal belongings were tossed outside and receipts were thrown around the interior.

A bunch of people woke up to discover that someone had gone through their vehicles.

Someone got sick of looking at a gray hatchback with no license plates left parked in the same spot for more than a month.

A maintenance man reported a snowblower stolen overnight. He later recovered the snowblower.

The manager of a hotel said a guest overstayed their welcome. Although the guest’s mom came to pick him up, the hotel wanted him trespassed regardless.