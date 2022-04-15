ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Every 15 minutes warns teens against drunk driving

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all but 19 of Rancho Cotate High School’s 1,600 students, last Thursday would have seemed like a normal day. Students went to classes, unlikely to make note of the 19 empty desks belonging to students traversing different cliques and cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. That is until police...

