PELHAM – The Helena girls soccer team polished off a perfect season of area play on Thursday, April 14, and they did so with a rivalry win against Pelham. The Huskies, who had already locked up the area championship with a win against Calera a week earlier, entered the game not only looking to finish area play perfect at 6-0, but also complete the season sweep of their rival after a 1-0 win back on March 23.

PELHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO