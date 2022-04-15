ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France's Macron says Stellantis CEO's pay package is "shocking

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the 2021 compensation package for Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares was “shocking” and “excessive”, adding his voice to a general outcry over the payout.

“We’re talking about astronomical sums here ... we should put a cap on these, this could work if we act at a European level”, Macron told franceinfo radio. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

