Wind Advisory issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Delaware, Hardin, Licking, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN AUGLAIZE AND HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 500 PM EDT At 425 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Waynesfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenton, Ada, Dunkirk, Alger, Waynesfield, Blanchard, Roundhead, Mcguffey, Uniopolis, Dola, Silver Creek, Jumbo, Huntersville, St. Johns, Walton, New Hampshire and State Route 195 at State Route 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
