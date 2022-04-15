ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

APRIL 8 – 14, 2022

From bodies left behind by Russian troops in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha and Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv to the multiple natural disasters striking Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

#Visual Journalism#Blog#Ap#Russian#Ukrainian#The Associated Press
