ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mets open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4) vs. New York Mets (4-2)

New York; Friday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -228, Diamondbacks +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 20-61 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .382 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 16 (Mets Covering at Insane Rate)

Two teams on opposite ends of the National League will face off in a Saturday matinee, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5) take on the New York Mets (6-2). The Diamondbacks are struggling mightily on offense, scoring the second fewest runs in baseball this season with just 18 through their first seven games. The Mets, on the other hand, are tied for second in the Majors with 44 runs scored through their first eight contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Joey Lucchesi
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets Friday afternoon

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is replacing Tomas Nido behind the plate and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project McCann for 7.2 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,500...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Era#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Data Skrive#Sportradar
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

LINE: Padres -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting on Rockies for Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is being replaced behind the plate by Dom Nunez versus Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. In 25 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .360 batting average with a .960...
DENVER, CO
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy