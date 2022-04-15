Spotty afternoon showers & high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front near the area has shifted our winds to come from the northeast, but it did not cool us down. Highs still reach the upper 80s today, and it will still feel muggy

Those northeast winds will push any showers that develop this afternoon toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%.

The sky should remain partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Saturday’s rain chance is just 10%, but it will be steamy. Highs in the upper 80s and still high humidity for this time of year. Easter Sunday starts out muggy and near 70 degrees for those sunrise services.

By the afternoon on Easter, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s with a 20% chance of showers developing. Make sure you have a way to dash inside if you’re hunting Easter eggs, just in case.

A cold front finally pushes through on Monday with a 30% rain chance. This front will only drop temperatures slightly, but it will help lower the humidity.

Behind the front, highs will be in the mid 80s, which is just a few degrees above average. No rain is expected Tuesday through Friday.

