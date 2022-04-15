ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCC Foundation hires Debra Mason as executive director

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 1 day ago
Clackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center.

Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the school that funds scholarships and programming for students, on July 1 after nine years of working as the executive director, director of operations and director of nutrition at the service center.

"Clackamas Community College is fortunate to have Debra Mason as its new foundation executive director. She has a deep understanding of the Clackamas County community and strong connections with partners across our district," said Tim Cook, president of CCC.

"She also understands our mission of providing affordable, accessible and flexible education to the community," he added.

The Clackamas Service Center, a nonprofit that provides a range of food, health, and other support services to individuals and families in need, saw revenue soar during Mason's tenure by more than 300% over a six-year span, CCC reported in a press release.

Mason, who additionally developed and executed a campaign to open a second location for the center, will now oversee the CCC Foundation's financial objectives and administration of strategic planning and operations.

She earned a master's degree in nutritional biology from the University of California-Davis, as well as a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Sonoma State University. She also has taught nutrition, anatomy and physiology at Mt. Hood Community College.

"As a community college instructor, I have seen the dedication of community college students," Mason said. "Most of them are working and a lot of them have children, but they are dedicated to following their path."

According to CCC's website, many of their enrolled students work full-time or several part-time jobs on top of their studies, often additionally raising families and balancing a range of other personal commitments.

"The foundation's mission is to build financial and public support for the community through fundraising that supports the college and its students as well as build public and business awareness of the college and how it benefits the community," CCC said in the press release.

Per the release, the foundation awarded over $737,000 in scholarships to hundreds of students during the 2020-21 school year and provided access to academic support and technical and career training.

To donate or learn more about the Clackamas Community College Foundation, click here .

