Skin Care

The Box By Dr. Ava

By Teylor Gordy
abcnews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re at the office or working from home, studies show more screen time...

abcnews4.com

Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Taylor on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Taylor Hayes hasn’t been on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL in a while so it’s understandable if viewers might need a little refresher on the character’s epic history on the soap. The beautiful psychiatrist was introduced to B&B back in June 1990 when Hunter Tylo joined the cast. She played the role until 2002 when the character was killed off. After a brief return as a ghost, Taylor reprised the role permanently in 2004 (in a shocking return from the dead the soap went out of their way to keep secret), making her last appearances in 2014. But she made another surprise return (though not from the dead this time) in April 2018 and continued stirring up drama for about a year before leaving the canvas again. In October 2021, it was announced that the role was being recast with Krista Allen.
SheKnows

The Nelle and Willow Twist Was No Surprise to Most General Hospital Viewers — But Esme Not Being Pregnant Was a Huge Relief

General Hospital continued to advance stories that require the viewers to suspend common sense and not ask questions, but questioning their shows is what soap fans do best! Liz’s story has become maddening, the twin twist still has aspects that don’t add up, but fortunately, we got a mostly sex-tape-free week. Let’s dive into what went down in Port Charles.
Canyon News

Leo Stark Takedown On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—He was a con artist back then and he’s a con artist now on “Days of Our Lives.” I’m referring to Leo Stark who has managed to get his hooks into Craig, Chloe’s father, who recently announced that he is gay. Chloe and Brady were baffled when they came face-to-face with the con artists who caused all sorts of mayhem the last time he was in Salem. This time he has his hooks in a guy who has dropped a bomb on his family and just doesn’t see the light that is staring directly at him. Simply put, Craig is blinded by love, let me rephrase that he is blinded by Leo’s charm.
Distractify

Fans Think Penelope Featherington's Great Love Story Will Unfold Like the Books (SPOILERS)

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton and Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton. On Netflix's hit Regency-era show Bridgerton, every character finds love whether they intend to or not. Audiences have watched wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) pine over sweet Bridgerton brother Colin (Luke Newton) for two seasons now. When will Penelope get her well-deserved happy ending?
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals emotional aftermath of Marlon Dingle's stroke

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared new storyline details of the aftermath of Marlon Dingle's stroke. While doctors have removed the blood cut in Marlon's brain that caused his stroke, they have explained to April, Rhona and Mary that they face a long road ahead. In scenes airing next week,...
TODAY.com

Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
TVLine

Call the Midwife Recap: Lucille and Cyril Welcome Special News

Click here to read the full article. Ever since they met, fell in love and got married, Call the Midwife‘s Lucille and Cyril hoped to have a family of their own someday. The newlyweds also wanted to wait until they had a house and Cyril had a better paying job. But, as the couple remarked, God works in mysterious ways and on Sunday’s installment, the dedicated midwife found out she was pregnant despite being on the pill. Nurse Phyllis helped Lucille learn the truth and she also kept the wonderful news a secret until the Robinsons were ready to share the...
