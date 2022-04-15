ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Woman admits to robbing man in wheelchair

By JORDAN FOUTS
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 1 day ago

GOSHEN — A woman accused of stealing money from a man in a wheelchair has entered an admission in court.

Felicia Ware, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery as a Level 5 felony. She admitted that she took money from the victim by force during an incident in Elkhart in June 2020.

