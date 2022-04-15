ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen pleads guilty in armed carjacking

GOSHEN — A Chicago teenager has admitted to stealing a man’s truck at gunpoint and running from police.

Kemountae Coleman, 17, was arrested in December and charged with armed robbery. In addition to the Level 3 felony, his charges include auto theft and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle as Level 6 felonies.

