ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Spence's 2nd road to recovery yields title bout against Ugás

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRf8Z_0fA3fLTq00

Errol Spence Jr. returns to the ring in a unification bout against Yordenis Ugás, his replacement in a Manny Pacquiao fight the two-division welterweight champion had to skip because of a torn retina.

Ugás' breakthrough victory against the Filipino star last summer in Las Vegas was supposed to be the second fight for Spence since the WBC and IBF champ escaped serious injury when he wrecked his Ferrari in a high-speed crash .

Now Spence says his left eye has healed, similarly to how he said he was grateful to resume his career against Danny Garcia in December 2020, more than a year after flipping his car in Dallas and getting charged with drunken driving.

The undefeated Spence (27-0, 21 knockouts) won a unanimous decision over Garcia at AT&T Stadium, the site of Saturday night's fight against WBA champ Ugás.

“This layoff was easier for me after the injury than the one after the accident because it was a lot less stress on my body,” Spence said. “Mentally I was also prepared for what I was going to go through. I had been back in training before camp started for this fight, so I’m ready.”

Ugás (27-4) had just 11 days' notice before taking a unanimous decision over Pacquiao last August, retaining the WBA belt he inherited when the organization took it away from Pacquiao. The loss to Ugás sent Pacquiao into retirement at 42.

“I was ready for Pacquiao, and I’m going to be ready for Spence,” Ugás said through a translator. “I’m so excited for this fight to be able to show people what I’m worth. I can promise you that I’m going to be ready to show what I’m worth.”

Spence is preparing for his fourth defense in his hometown, and third at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star in the 147-pound class.

A month before the wreck, Spence earned his most notable victory with a thrilling split decision over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles to add the WBC title to the IBF crown he has had since 2017. Now he's fighting for just the second time in 31 months since that win.

Spence decided to face a former champion in his first fight after the crash. Now it's a current champion in his return from the eye injury.

“I can’t sit back and fight a tune-up fight right now,” the 32-year-old Spence said. “I want to go straight in with the sharks. Ugás is going to push me to another level and that’s what I want. I knew that if I was fighting a tune-up, I could sneak snacks in at night and stuff like that.”

Next for the winner could be a bout against undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 knockouts).

Speaking of snacks, Spence said he added a nutritionist he hopes will make a difference. Spence said he struggled to make weight in recent fights, and has gone three bouts without a knockout, the longest stretch of his career.

“I was struggling to make weight and I think that’s the reason that I haven’t gotten a stoppage in my last few fights,” Spence said. “This is the first camp in a while that I haven’t put the sauna suit on.”

Ugás was booked for a bout on the Spence-Pacquiao undercard when Spence's torn retina was discovered during a pre-fight physical. Now the 35-year-old Cuban with an up-and-down career has a shot at holding three belts.

“You know how long I’ve been calling for this fight and how long I’ve wanted this fight? Four years,” Ugás said. “I have wanted this for so long. Spence is one of the best in the world.”

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Zab Judah: Errol Spence is a Throwback Fighter, He Has Throwback Qualities

Former unified welterweight champion Zab Judah has given his take on the upcoming welterweight unification between WBC, IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas. The fight takes place Saturday, April 16 live on Showtime PPV from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez wants Golovkin to beat Canelo in September

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez is rooting for Gennadiy Golovkin to defeat Canelo Alvarez in September in their third and perhaps final fight of their three-fight rivalry. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) still needs to beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for the trilogy fight against Golovkin to become a reality in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Roy Jones Says Gervonta Davis Should Become Promotional Free Agent

Roy Jones Jr. is one of the most decorated boxers over the last 35 years. The Olympics medalist, 1990s fighter of the decade, International Boxing Hall of Fame fighter, and respected boxing broadcaster is now in the second act of his career as a coach and promoter of Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Errol Spence, Yordenis Ugas - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified WBC and IBF champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA champion Yordenis Ugás faced off at a final press conference on Thursday, two days before they meet in a welterweight title unification clash live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Spence: I Feel Like I’m A Better Fighter Than In Danny Garcia Fight; My Body Was Still Banged Up

ARLINGTON, Texas – Banged up. Those were words Errol Spence Jr. used Thursday to describe how his body felt while he prepared to fight former champion Danny Garcia in December 2020. The unbeaten IBF/WBC welterweight champion had recovered from the injuries he sustained during his infamous one-car accident in October 2019, but neither he nor longtime trainer Derrick James felt like the strong southpaw was near 100 percent physically entering that 12-round, 147-pound title fight at AT&T Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Yordenis Ugás
Person
Shawn Porter
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - April 14

Pick It: TBRB #1 Errol Spence vs. #3 Yordenis Ugas (Saturday, Showtime PPV, 9:00 PM EST) 32-year old Errol Spence (27-0, 21 KO) has been known to make references to strap season. Already the WBC and IBF titlist, the 2012 US Olympian is returning from over a year out of the ring due to injury with an eye on one more strap. 35-year old Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO), a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist for Cuba and 2005 World amatuer champion, has the WBA belt and a four-fight win streak that includes retiring the great Manny Pacquiao.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney 'Worried' About Teofimo Lopez After Kambosos Loss Comments

Devin Haney is concerned about the mental welfare of on-and-off rival Teofimo Lopez. Haney, the Las Vegas-based WBC lightweight titleholder, responded to recent remarks made by Lopez in which the Brooklyn native claimed that his loss to George Kambosos in their lightweight title unification bout (WBO, WBA, IBF) last November was a result of a “scheme” concocted by the platform DAZN, which streamed the bout. In Lopez's view, DAZN preferred that Kambosos won so that it could line up a title unification with Haney, who holds the WBC lightweight title and who has been featured on the app in multiple main events.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouts#Boxing#Combat#Filipino#Wbc#Ibf#Ferrari#Wba
ABC News

Alexander Volkov to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night on June 4

A heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline a UFC Fight Night card on June 4, UFC president Dana White said Friday. The UFC has not officially announced a location for the event, although the majority of Fight Night events in 2022 have taken place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Bryson DeChambeau has wrist surgery, status for PGA Championship in doubt

Bryson DeChambeau had surgery on his left wrist Thursday, writing on Instagram that he hopes to return to the PGA Tour within the next two months. DeChambeau said Dr. Thomas Graham, an orthopedic surgeon at Kettering Health in Ohio, performed the surgery to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone in his left wrist.
TULSA, OK
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol a difficult fight for Canelo says Mikey Garcia

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez won’t be able to walk through Dmitry Bivol like he’s been doing recently against the super middleweights says Mikey Garcia. Bivol’s natural size advantage as a light heavyweight will be a problem for the smaller Canelo, who lacks the frame to be fighting in that 175-lb division.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC News

ABC News

610K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy