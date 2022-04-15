ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers pound Shohei Ohtani in win over Angels

By Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim backed of the box and took a deep breath after swinging and missing the first two pitches from two-way standout Shohei Ohtani.

The switch-hitting catcher, batting ninth for the Texas Rangers with the bases loaded, didn’t miss the next pitch.

Heim hit a grand slam when the reigning AL MVP left a splitter up in the zone, and the Rangers went on to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Heim later added an RBI before Ohtani was out of the game.

“He just has no fear in those moments,” manager Chris Woodward said of Heim.

“I was a little jacked up on my first two swings trying to do a little too much,” Heim said. “His stuff was good. Luckily he just kind of left one a little up for me, and I put a good swing on it.”

Corey Seager crushed his first home run with the Rangers right after Ohtani was pulled off the mound, though the Angels starter got to stay in as the designated hitter and hit a double in the ninth inning.

Ohtani (0-2) struck out five over 3 2/3 innings, but allowed six runs on six hits and threw only 70 pitches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRhYB_0fA3f01q00
Shohei Ohtani and Jonah Heim

“I thought I made a couple of good splitters … obviously the one I gave up the grand slam just hung up there,” Ohtani said through his translator.

“His command wasn’t as sharp. He started out with a good velocity. Then that came down a bit, but an 0-2 grand slam from a No. 9 hitter on one of his best pitches is really unusual,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He wasn’t on top of this game. It’s going to happen.”

Heim’s first career slam put Texas up 4-2 in the second inning, which began with back-to-back singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia. It was the first grand slam allowed by Ohtani in his 37 big-league starts, and the first MLB homer the right-hander gave up on a splitter.

Seager, who signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers in December, greeted reliever Brian Moran with a two-run shot for a 7-2 lead. Seager added an RBI single an inning later.

The Angels led 2-0 before Ohtani threw his first pitch of the game. Mike Trout’s second homer of the season was a massive 472-foot solo shot to straightaway center before Brandon Marsh had an RBI single off starter Dane Dunning.

John King (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Dunning, before Brock Burke struck out five in two innings.

“We started off so well,” Maddon said. “I mean, it was really fun to watch the beginning of the game and then with him pitching, you feel pretty good about it. And it just slipped away.”

