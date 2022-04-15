MO: MOTHER OF TEEN FATALLY STABBED AT KANSAS CITY

Related
Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide
The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
Livestream shows 12-year-old girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday’s shooting of 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, but initially described it as a murder-suicide.
Kansas City man sentenced for fatal knife attack
KANSAS CITY— A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing in November 2020 of Daniel Atkinson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Trever A. Young, 30, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree. According to court records, Kansas City police...
Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair
The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years
A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them
Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
Police: ‘I should have shot you in the face,’ Las Vegas corrections officer says after kicking girlfriend down stairs
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the arrest report of corrections officer Christopher Wilson, 36, who is facing several domestic violence charges after strangling his girlfriend.
2 dead kids found in Florida apartment after 911 hang-ups
Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.
A crowd chanted 'Death, Death' as a mother arrived at court to face charges of killing her 9-year-old daughter as she lay in a hospital bed
Roula Pispirigou, from Patras, Greece, needed extra protection from angry crowds and fellow prisoners. Her two other children also died in hospital.
Witness claims he called police six minutes before Dwayne Haskins was killed after seeing him walking on the highway
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended
Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack
The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
4 Years After Wash. Mom Drove Wife and Kids off Cliff, the 'Hart Family Murders' Remain Chilling
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
Day care worker rips hair from 1-year-old’s head, tries hiding it, Ohio officials say
A day care worker grabbed a 1-year-old girl by the hair before dragging her about 10 feet, then continued to “jerk the child back and forth,” Ohio officials say. As she did so, authorities say 27-year-old Kristian Hemmitt ripped the toddler’s hair from her head. Surveillance video...
Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death
A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother
The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Apple Watts Still Unresponsive But Stable After Hospitalization Amid Major Car Crash
Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is still unresponsive but stable after being hospitalized after a car crash that occurred in late March according to an Instagram update by her sister Dominique Flournoy. Flournoy headed to her social media on Tuesday (Apr. 12) to share that the reality...
Charges: Olivia Man, Houston Morris, Fatally Stabbed 13-Year-Old Boy While Attacking His Mother
Originally published March 25, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Olivia man with a history of domestic assault is accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy while assaulting the victim’s mother Thursday morning. According to court documents filed in Renville County, Houston Allen Morris faces two second-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in connection to the incident. The complaint says law enforcement were dispatched at 5:49 a.m. to an apartment in Olivia on the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Officers were responding to the report of a domestic in progress, with a victim reporting he had been stabbed in the...
