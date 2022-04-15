ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Sailfish Struggle in Series Opener Against Nova

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – It was a tough outing for the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team in their series opener against Nova Southeastern earlier tonight. The Sharks dominated the game up early, beating the Sailfish 22-6. The first inning was less than...

Eye On Annapolis

Baysox Battle to Earn Third Win in Binghamton

The Bowie Baysox hit hard and often against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night toward a 6-2 win. Bowie scored all of their runs in the first five innings of the game, highlighted by home runs by Toby Welk and J.D. Mundy. On the mound, Brandon Young hurled five innings of one-run ball, and Cameron Bishop followed with four innings of his own on the back end.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WWD

Champs Sports Opens New Homefield Concept

Click here to read the full article. Champs Sports is making a major statement with its newest store. On April 1 the sports retailer quietly opened the doors to Champs Sports Homefield, a 35,000-square-foot store in Pembroke Pines, Fla., offering a wide range of experiences and expanded product categories.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW The store is the largest of any within the Foot Locker Inc. family, its parent, and will serve as a prototype for future Champs Sports units. Champs concentrates primarily on young athletes and Homefield offers...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Ocala Star Banner

High school sports: Forest edges West Port in softball

Pitching and defense can make the difference in a close game. Forest got plenty of both Thursday night. Right-handers Ainsley Burry and Leah Meyer limited a potent West Port offense, while the defense flashed plenty of leather with several sparkling run-saving plays to lead the visiting Wildcats to a 5-2 victory against the Wolf Pack.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Best on the pitch in boys soccer

Panthers head coach Austin D’Anna calls McNeil “the epitome of a utility player.” The junior could be called on to play just about anywhere on the field and can get the job done. His three goals and seven assists on the season don’t begin to tell the story of his importance to the team.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

