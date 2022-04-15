ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

What the papers say

Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino , who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.

The Star, meanwhile, reports Ten Hag has told Cristiano Ronaldo he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Dutchman has informed United bosses the 37-year-old is not part of his future plans for the club. Ronaldo remains an iconic figure at United, where he was brought back to last year from Juventus, despite his struggling recent form.

A Barcelona misstep with Antonio Rudiger could prove helpful to United, reports one national outlet. The paper says the Spanish side’s talks with the Chelsea defender have stalled which has boosted the Red Devils’ chances of signing the Germany international. The 29-year-old, however, has also been linked with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

Shifting across to the North East, where the Chronicle reports Newcastle are considering signing centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla. The 29-year-old Brazilian has emerged as an option for the Magpies, but only if separate target Sven Botman, 22, leaves Lille for AC Milan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Max Aarons: One outlet reports the Norwich right-back, 22, is being monitored by Arsenal and United as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund .

Kerem Akturkoglu: The 20-year-old forward who has been linked with Liverpool may end up at Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club broke through in their pursuit of him from RB Salzburg, according to Sky Germany.

Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag will put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Man United this week as work continues on assembling the Dutchman's backroom staff... but he is UNSURE if he will keep hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo with a major rebuild on the horizon

Erik ten Hag will sign his new four-year deal with Manchester United this week with final details being completed as he prepares Ajax for the Dutch FA Cup final against PSV Eindhoven today. The search for a suitable back-room team to support him will intensify this week with Rene Meulensteen,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lauren Hemp punishes West Ham as Manchester City reach Women’s FA Cup final

England international Lauren Hemp scored twice as Manchester City brushed aside West Ham to book their place in the Women’s FA Cup final.Hemp’s 67th-minute goal – the 50th of her club career – and a second in stoppage time cemented a 4-1 semi-final win in Dagenham after Ellen White and Chloe Kelly had struck before the break, with Lisa Evans replying for the stubborn hosts.The three-times winners will face either Arsenal or Chelsea at Wembley, with the top two in the Women’s Super League fighting it out for the remaining berth on Sunday afternoon.The visitors took the lead with 21...
WORLD
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘outstanding’ first-half display as one of Liverpool’s best

Jurgen Klopp believes he witnessed one of Liverpool’s best first-half performances in his time as Reds manager during their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.Having been dominated by City in the opening 45 minutes of their drawn Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, the Reds came flying out of the blocks at Wembley.Ibrahima Konate’s header – his third opening goal in as many matches – was followed by a brace from Sadio Mane as they went in at the interval 3-0 up.City’s fightback saw them score at the start and end of the second half but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City apology for fan chants during Hillsborough silence

Manchester City apologized to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Saturday.Referee Michael Oliver cut short the commemoration to the victims from the 1989 crush before the FA Cup semifinal which City lost 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.“It felt really wrong in that moment," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said, accepting City's apology.The chanting came from the end with City fans at the national football stadium and it was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Late Leandro Trossard goal shocks tepid Tottenham in latest top-four twist

Brighton made another potentially decisive impact on the top-four race as they enjoyed more success in north London by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal.A week after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Trossard weaved into the area and poked home.It pegs Tottenham back in a race they looked to have control of and the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United will all be buoyed by this result ahead of their games later in the weekend.After a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick issues Liverpool warning after Manchester United toil to Norwich win

Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United will need to perform much better to get anything at Liverpool after Cristiano Ronaldo came to their rescue against Norwich on a day that saw anti-Glazer protests and fans turn on Paul Pogba.Thousands of supporters protested against the owners ahead of Saturday’s encounter at Old Trafford, where Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out Ronaldo’s first-half brace.Anti-Glazer chants were joined by those criticising the side as United toiled against the Premier League’s bottom side, with some supporters singing “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at their players.But Ronaldo saved the day by completing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pontus Jansson strikes in injury time as Brentford hit Watford with late winner

Watford’s already-slim survival chances took a heavy blow when Pontus Jansson’s last-gasp winner secured victory for Brentford.The Hornets had started the game six points from safety, but required at least something from the match only to be denied when Jansson headed home in added time to secure a 2-1 win for the Bees.Watford’s defensive frailties were evident throughout the game, and Brentford took an early lead when Christian Norgaard slotted the ball into the net from an unmarked position in the centre of the box.The home side had to wait for their chances, but Emmanuel Dennis struck on his return...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson urges players not to lose the faith after agonising Brentford defeat

Roy Hodgson insisted “one has to keep faith” despite Pontus Jansson’s last-gasp winner further damaging Watford’s already slim survival chances.The Hornets had a chance to score in added time with the score at 1-1, but instead Jansson headed home to secure a 2-1 win for Brentford.Watford had started the game six points from safety, but required at least something from the match to close the gap to 17th-placed Everton.Brentford took an early lead when Christian Norgaard slotted the ball home from an unmarked position, before it was cancelled out by Emmanuel Dennis’ strike in the second half.However, despite Jansson’s late...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson left watching on as Manchester City lose what helps define them

The sight of Kevin De Bruyne yanking his Manchester City tracksuit bottoms off and over his boots midway through the first half may be the defining image of this FA Cup semi-final. His face pained like that of a man who has been called in at 11am on his day off to deal with a problem only he can deal with. That problem was a team without purpose being embarrassed by one far more composed and efficient. The clock has not even ticked past 23 minutes at Wembley and Liverpool are already 2-0 up.The atmosphere in the ground at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

The FA Cup has taken a backseat for these two sides in recent weeks due to the intensity of their battles for the Premier League and Champions League.Manchester City have the opportunity to end Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple on Saturday afternoon as they prepare to fight for a place in the FA Cup final against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace.LIVE! Follow Man City vs Liverpool updatesPep Guardiola has won this competition in the past, but Jurgen Klopp is yet to lift the oldest trophy in football.Neither will want to wilt, so it is all set up to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sinks Norwich after Manchester United fans vent fury at Old Trafford

Before the 60th hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary career, it seemed as though any remaining intrigue around Manchester United’s season would come solely off the pitch. After a week of speculation around the imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag and on a day of protests against the Glazer ownership, there appeared to be very little to actually play for. Yet a hard-earned 3-2 win against Norwich and favourable results elsewhere mean that, suddenly, there is a chance this season can still add up to something.The top-four picture is a little rosier than it was this time last week after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham will learn important lesson from shock Brighton defeat

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says his side’s last-gasp defeat to Brighton will be a good test of their mentality.A week after the Seagulls beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Leandro Trossard scored a 90th-minute winner.It pegs Tottenham back in a race they looked to have control of and the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United will all be buoyed by this result ahead of their games later in the weekend.After a brilliant run of form this was as bad a display...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer ownership ahead of Norwich fixture

Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership before Saturday’s Premier League clash against Norwich.A recently-formed supporter group called The 1958 organised a protest that started at Tollgate in Stretford before marching to Old Trafford, with numbers building into thousands outside the ground.Flares filled the air as well as constant chants about the Glazer family in the Munich tunnel, where entrances were shuttered and police stood guard outside the closed directors’ entrance.There were yellow and green scarves aplenty as well as banners in the same colours, including one which read ‘Glazers and Woodward out’, with the latter’s name crossed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola defends team selection after Liverpool end Man City treble dream

Pep Guardiola had no regrets over his selection after Manchester City’s treble bid ended with defeat to rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals.City boss Guardiola saw his side go down 3-2 at Wembley after making seven changes from the team that came through a bruising Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid in midweek.One of those changes saw second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen come in for Ederson and the American made a poor mistake to gift a goal to Sadio Mane after Ibrahima Konate had given Liverpool an early lead.With Mane volleying in a second on the stroke of half-time, City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup semi-final result, final score and reaction as Reds reach final

Liverpool kept their bid for an unprecedented quadruple on track as their 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win also ended Manchester City’s hopes of a treble.England’s top two teams served up another epic encounter but, having drawn 2-2 in the Premier League just six days ago, Jurgen Klopp’s side deservedly came out on top at Wembley. It was not without a little help from City’s number two Zack Steffen, their designated cup goalkeeper, whose huge first-half error with the score at 1-0 contributed to the game getting away from them. Man of the match Sadio Mane scored twice to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Trossard scores late winner

Tottenham Hotspur blew a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they suffered a dramatic, late 1-0 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.Antonio Conte’s side produced a lacklustre display and looked set for a frustrating stalemate before Leandro Trossard made things even worse with a 90th-minute winner.After four successive wins, the pre-match mood in north London was one of optimism but Tottenham’s performance was in stark contrast to the bright spring sunshine. They managed only one goal attempt in a dismal first half in which Brighton were by far the better side.Spurs showed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

In a break from their Premier League title tussle, Manchester City and Liverpool face off in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.The two English sides have bigger fish to fry in other competitions, but that will not stop Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp from doing all they can to reach the FA Cup final.LIVE! Follow Man City vs Liverpool updatesNeither side has any major injury concerns to worry about, so they should both field strong starting line-ups in this mouthwatering tie.But who will come out on top?Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool stun Manchester City with first-half blitz to reach FA Cup final and keep quadruple bid alive

A 3-2 win that, until a frantic final few minutes, had all the clarity of simple numbers. Liverpool’s first-class victory over Pep Guardiola’s second string ends Manchester City’s chances of a treble, and keeps Jurgen Klopp’s side on course for an unprecedented quadruple.You could say that was largely down to the No 1s, since it was Zack Steffen’s errors that cost City and Alisson’s saves that kept Liverpool in front, but it was about so much more. Klopp has already achieved so much, as he guided the club to their first FA Cup final in a decade.His Liverpool have also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ben Stokes chat led to Saqib Mahmood rejecting IPL move in bid to keep Test spot

Saqib Mahmood has revealed that a conversation with Ben Stokes in the Caribbean inspired him to turn down an Indian Premier League offer and prioritise red-ball cricket as he bids to hold on to his Test place.The 25-year-old made his Test debut in the recent series defeat against the West Indies and came away as the pick of the England seamers in largely batter-friendly conditions.The Lancashire bowler has previously made his mark in the white-ball formats, with 12 T20 internationals and seven one-day internationals under his belt, but says he rejected an offer as a replacement in the IPL in...
SPORTS
The Independent

