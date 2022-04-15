ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado's once forgotten, rundown motels are getting another chance to be cool

By Amanda Hancock
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

In the first episode of “Schitt’s Creek,” a suddenly broke family has to leave their lavish mansion to begrudgingly live in a rundown motel.

By the finale in April 2020, the made-over motel turned into something the fictional family — and viewers of the hit show — adored.

The motel’s redemption story mirrored a trend happening beyond the television screen: Forgotten roadside stays were getting a second chance at the spotlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW1yE_0fA3U0qX00
Snow falls at the Loge in Breckenridge on March 9, 2022. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel with a hostel vibe that reopened in 2019.  Chancey Bush, The Gazette

There was this real-life scene from 2017: Jody Corey and her friends planned a wine-tasting trip to Palisade in western Colorado. They booked a little motel with no Google reviews or website. They hoped for the best.

When they arrived, “We were horrified,” Corey said.

When the wine trip was over, though, Corey kept thinking: “We should buy that place.”

The place fit the picture many have in mind of old motor lodges: “Dingy rooms with 1970s decor, popcorn ceilings, showers you couldn’t turn around in, shady managers, and dirt-cheap prices.”

That description comes from the website of Spoke and Vine Motel, the new name of the 1955 motel that Corey stayed in. She and her husband, Jeff, bought it in 2018 and opened the remodeled version in May 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pU4x_0fA3U0qX00
The Spoke and Vine Motel is located in Palisade.  Contributed photo

“I saw the potential in how cute we could make it,” said Corey, who owned a property management company in Steamboat Springs. “We like a challenge.”

Colorado Springs woman shares journey of selling 10,000 cookies to fund adoption dream

And it was a challenge to update the 17-room property that showed signs of little care over the past decades, Corey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xslSF_0fA3U0qX00
The Spoke and Vine Motel in Palisade.  Contributed photo

“If we would’ve torn it down, it would’ve been a lot easier,” Corey said. “But we liked the idea of saving the past and keeping the history of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhOPF_0fA3U0qX00
Bicycles are offered to guests at Spoke and Vine Motel.  Contributed photo

That’s what draws visitors to these places, among options like chain hotels or brand-new boutiques. Colorado is home to trendy remodels, such as Mellow Moon Lodge in Del Norte and the Amigo Motor Lodge in Salida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tu2Xl_0fA3U0qX00
The Mellow Moon Lodge in Del Norte. Contributed photo

They have a vintage feel, because they are vintage.

The rise of roadside motels can be traced back to the 1950s, in the early days of the quintessential American road trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7r4X_0fA3U0qX00
Before it was the Mellow Moon Lodge, it was called El Ranch Motel.  Contributed photo

These long trips were fueled by affordable places you could easily find in the days without GPS tracking. In many cases, the motel was just a place to rest while on the way to the next place.

Carrying on this spirit of adventure is one mission of Loge Camps, a company that finds motels near outdoorsy towns and brings them back to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXIjf_0fA3U0qX00
Snow falls at the Loge in Breckenridge. photos by Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Of Loge’s five renovated motels, a Breckenridge location opened in 2019. The roadside stay is just a 10-minute trip to Keystone Ski Resort and 15 minutes to Copper Mountain.

Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters highlight Colorado Symphony season

Edward Solan was a self-proclaimed “fan boy” of the company behind “hotels that get you to the outdoors,” which is Loge’s motto. He first heard about Loge a couple of years ago while studying hospitality in graduate school in Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj0q3_0fA3U0qX00
Edward Solan the manager of the Loge in Breckenridge, poses for a portrait. “We want to treat you like a friend who we want to have a really good stay,” he says of those staying at the Loge. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

“It just sparked something in me, like this is what hospitality should be trying to be,” he said. “They’re breathing life into these older hotels, renovating them in sustainable ways and putting their own touches on them.”

When he was offered a job managing the Breckenridge location, he asked, “Where do I sign up?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tjkX_0fA3U0qX00
A common space next to a cozy fireplace inside the Loge in Breckenridge, on March 9, 2022. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel with a hostel vibe that reopened in 2019. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Loge took over the former Wayside Inn, a motel built in the 1960s. The updated spot offers gear rentals and demos and a on-site bar and restaurant, called the Wayside Cafe.

Just as in its older days, Solan says the lodge-looking option offers something cheaper for visitors to Breckenridge, where hotel rooms can spike up to $500 or more per night. A recent search shows a room at Loge for $179.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xljzt_0fA3U0qX00
The Loge in Breckenridge opened in 2019. The roadside stay is just a 10-minute trip to Keystone Ski Resort and 15 minutes to Copper Mountain. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

“In a place that can be a bit luxurious and out of reach for many, there’s this option that’s a little more affordable,” Solan said.

He describes the type of service as “not intimidating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRBRz_0fA3U0qX00
Rooms at the Loge in Breckenridge on March 9, 2022. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel with a hostel vibe that reopened in 2019. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

“We’re not going to be super formal. When we greet you, we’re gonna be like, ‘What’s up?’” he said. “We want to treat you like a friend who we want to have a really good stay.”

This type of friendly and casual service can also be found at Spoke and Vine, where room check-in details are sent via text, so visitors can skip the lobby when checking in. Bikes are available for rent, dogs are welcome, and complimentary breakfast is delivered to rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojpqQ_0fA3U0qX00
A cozy fireplace inside the common area of the Loge in Breckenridge. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

On the website, the owners write about a belief in “little things,” like delicious coffee, attentive service and good vibes.

So far, those little things have led to plenty of stories of pleasant surprise from visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mk2OJ_0fA3U0qX00
John and Barbara Stafford from Highlands Ranch hang with their dogs Yeti and Cassie as the snow falls outside the Loge in Breckenridge. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel that opened in 2019. The updated spot offers gear rentals and demos and a on-site bar and restaurant, called the Wayside Cafe. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Solan shared a story about a woman who stayed at Loge after staying at the former motel in the 1980s.

“She said, ‘You should’ve seen it here back in the day,’” Solan said.

She surely noticed the upgrades. The essence of the stay might’ve been similar, as Solan put it, “You want to feel safe and comfortable and you want good coffee. You don’t need a bunch of fancy things to have an incredible experience. ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aENV_0fA3U0qX00
Polaroid photos of guest pets are showcased in the lobby of the Loge in Breckenridge. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel with a hostel vibe that reopened in 2019. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Corey has stories of people saying, “They’ve never really seen anything like it before.”

Visitors have been known to point something else out. How the motel’s story reminds them of a popular TV show.

“If it’s the first time they’ve ever stayed at a motel,” Corey said. “They’re like, it’s just like, ‘Schitt’s Creek.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Q5TA_0fA3U0qX00
Snow falls at the Loge in Breckenridge on March 9, 2022. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel with a hostel vibe that reopened in 2019.  Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Corey and her husband see the resemblance. They dressed up like characters from “Schitt’s Creek” for a Halloween party in 2020 they hosted at the motel.

It’s hard to say how much the show inspired this motel movement.

The pandemic likely played a role, as some travelers preferred to hit the road rather than book a flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTmrY_0fA3U0qX00
Guests can enjoy hanging out next to warm fire at the Loge in Breckenridge on March 9, 2022. Built in the 1960s, the former Wayside Inn is now a trendy remodeled boutique motel with a hostel vibe that reopened in 2019.   Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Along the way, maybe they saw a sign for Spoke and Vine Motel. And maybe they changed their minds about what it means to stay at a motel. That’s one reason Corey thought it was important to keep “motel” in the name.

“We thought some people would have some poor connotations associated with that word,” she said. “We wanted to show people it’s a cool thing.”

