‘Heartstopper’ Review: Netflix’s Transcendent Gay Rom-Com Delivers a Perfect First Season

By Alex Zalben
 1 day ago

Do you remember the first time you fell in love? Not a crush, not infatuation, but full on, heart-throbbing, pulsating, every nerve in your body tingling, capital “L” Love? Whether you’ve forgotten that feeling, are currently feeling it, or even have never felt it before, you will be infused with that raw emotion in nearly every frame of Netflix’s transcendent Heartstopper , adapted from the graphic novels by Alice Oseman .

Pushing the hyperbolic (but entirely appropriate) praise away for the moment, a little bit about the plot. Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is an out, gay student at an English boys school who is stuck in a dead-end romance with a closeted boy who doesn’t even seem to like him. He’s pretty much resigned to never finding real, honest love when he’s assigned a desk next to Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a student a year older than him.

At first, Charlie and Nick couldn’t seem to be less alike. Charlie is a nerdy outcast who loves playing the drums and watching bad movies with his friends. Nick is a popular rugby player who everyone likes, actually gets invited to parties, and seems to have everything going for him. But from the happenstance of seating, the two form an immediate bond, leading to Nick — after seeing that Charlie can actually run pretty fast — asking the younger boy to play rugby. And to sweeten the deal, Nick offers to train him in the sport.

You can probably see where this is going, with the major complication of: Nick is seemingly straight. Does Charlie have yet another impossible crush? Or is there something more he’s feeling from Nick?

Locke and Connor, first and foremost, are perfect in the roles. Their chemistry is off the charts. Every ounce of dialogue is permeated with feeling, from deep conversations about life and love, to simple exchanges of the word “hi,” a signature riff that reverberates and takes on different meanings throughout the series. Without this key duo, the series wouldn’t work. Happily, it does, and in the best romantic comedy tradition you will find yourself rooting for them to figure things out and get together from the opening frames. And while Connor has a long career behind him (at only 18 years of age), including a role on HBO’s His Dark Materials , Locke is a complete newcomer. Instead of a disaster, that works to the show’s advantage, with Locke’s nervous, uncomfortable energy gelling perfectly with Connor’s wide-eyed confidence. At least, before the two start to switch roles, for reasons too spoiler-filled to mention here.

Beyond the two main characters, the world Oseman has created, along with director Euros Lyn, is populated with a bevy of adorable cinnamon roll puppy dogs that you are going to want to hug until they turn into mush. Charlie’s friend group includes Tao (William Gao), an uber-nerd who is missing his friend Elle (Yasmin Finney), a trans girl who transferred over to the accompanying girls school. Tao, though, is so focused on the big changes happening to his group, he might not realize that he and Elle have more interest in each other than just being friends. At the girls school are Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), two sort-of out lesbians who befriend Elle, and realize that even in a mostly accepting atmosphere there are still complications.

And even further around the edges, every character gets sweetness, sympathy and depth; from an infatuated childhood friend of Nick’s named Imogen (Rhea Norwood); to Charlie’s sister Tori (Jenny Walser), who hilariously shows up at random moments to offer advice and slurp her constantly present drink; to the cranky — but helpful — art teacher Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), who may have been before where Charlie is now.

Part of what makes Heartstopper work so well is, assuredly, the confidence and kindness of the source material, which was a huge hit both on the Webtoon platform and later as a series of graphic novels . Having these characters both set and already beloved by the series’ fans gives it a step up above the competition. But we’ve seen plenty of popular source material crash and burn when translated to TV, and particularly when it comes to manga or anime style source material on Netflix.

Not so with Heartstopper . Besides the characters, and the plot, which treats its teen LGBTQIA+ stories both frankly and gently, the pacing of the show is also pitch perfect. At eight, half hour episodes, it practically flies by; but works as both a four hour binge, or episodically. Each character’s storyline, every relationship is perfectly arched over the course of the season, while still leaving plenty of room for growth and exploration in a potential Season 2. That’s a rarity in any media, and jaw-droppingly impressive that Oseman has made it work her first time out to bat as a TV writer.

And then there’s the visuals. Heartstopper both in look and material is like the halfway point between Skins (the UK version) and Euphoria , without the gritty realness of the former, or the pretension and nihilism of the latter. The camera bobs and moves and follows the characters as they weave their way through an England that feels realistic — right up until it is covered in a magical snowfall, the characters visit a milkshake shop that seems to have popped out of fairyland, or a rainstorm leads to an opportunity for moments right out of the best of fanfic. The cinematography is also equally stunning, and often on the nose is the best way; like when a bowling alley is pointedly suffused in bisexual lighting, or a party radiates lights behind a key kiss that not-so-subtly calls to mind the rainbow of the Pride flag.

Heartstopper is also one of the rare pieces of media that aims to ape motifs that are specific to the comic page, puts them on screen, and then actually makes that idea work. While movies like Ang Lee’s Hulk or Scott Pilgrim vs. The World are more overt about their comic book origins, Heartstopper deploys mild animations only when absolutely necessary. Split-screen conversations are separated by a white, comic book-style border. Someone almost touches the hand of the person they like, and electricity crackles between their palms. A look of secret love is accompanied by hearts popping out of the person’s head. And throughout, tiny birds, leaves and other pieces of nature draw your eye across the frame, or underscore how a character is feeling. Unlike many other attempts at this type of format that bluntly appeal to the comic book crowd with crass commercialism, Heartstopper celebrates its origins, but makes them work for the show we’re watching on screen, rather than distracting from it.

Most importantly, though, it’s one of the most epically romantic TV shows ever made. I realize that, too, sounds like hyperbole, but every episode is built like its own mini-romantic comedy, leading to at least one moment that will make your heart explode. Most TV shows barely ever reach those heights, but to nail those feelings, every episode, in a series that celebrates teen LGBTQIA+ love both positively, and definitively, is nothing short of a miracle. This is not the sort of show where they have a one second kiss and call it a day. These are gay, lesbian and other romances depicted on screen fully and without prevarication. And not only that, they’re acted by teens who look like teens. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill, CW-style 25-year-old adults playing 15 and 16 year olds. Hearstopper feels real, raw, and lived in, even with the visual flights of fancy. In a day and age where we’re still seeing harmful tropes on major TV shows, or a sort of one-in/one-out rule for LGBTQIA+ couples, Heartstopper doesn’t just buck the trends; it reinvents them.

To take this one step further, even though it doesn’t seem to have pretensions of doing anything more than presenting these wonderful, adorable, often goofy relationships, Heartstopper feels like an important moment in the history of television. This is a show that doesn’t shy away from representing LGBTQIA+ relationships, but also avoids bad language (there are one or two hurtful slurs thrown around before they’re quickly dealt with) and doesn’t venture into sexual situations. Meaning this is a perfect series for the whole family to watch. And whether you’re a teen discovering or experimenting with your sexuality for the first time, a parent trying to understand what their child is going through, or a viewer who appreciates television that stretches your horizons, Heartstopper welcomes all.

And then to take it one step back, at heart (no pun intended) it’s an earnest romp that will make you laugh and cry in equal measure, with some great twists and delightful surprises along the way. If anything, the only thing wrong with Heartstopper is its name: rather than stopping your heart, this perfect first season will get it beating again.

Heartstopper premieres April 22 on Netflix.

