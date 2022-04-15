ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Coastal Foodshed brings fresh produce to New Bedford in a SNAP

By Linda Roy, Standard-Times
NEW BEDFORD — Bringing healthy produce from over 60 area farms to local people of any means in New Bedford continues to be the mission of Coastal Foodshed . And thanks to a substantial grant from the Point32Health Foundation , the mission is getting a hefty boost.

Coastal Foodshed will be getting a $90,000 grant divided over three years from Point32Health that will be used to support the array of programs offered to get fresh, health food to the tables of residents of Greater New Bedford.

“Our goal is to bring more people into the farmers markets and reach more SNAP people,” said Stephanie Perks, executive director and co-founder of Coastal Foodshed.

Coastal Foodshed offers the produce to customers in three ways: New Bedford Farmers Markets, a mobile farmstand, and online.

The farmers markets not only offer farm fresh produce, but also items like honey, maple syrup, jams, salsa and other items from local vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CVAD_0fA3TpIm00

“We have a great relationship with our farmers,” Perks said, noting that Coastal Foodshed sources its products from over 60 area farmers and local food producers.

The outdoor farmers markets start up in June and run through October. On Mondays the market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Brooklawn Park on Acushnet Avenue. On Thursdays it's at Buttonwood Park from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Fridays, it’s at Clasky Common Park on Pleasant Street from 2 to 6 p.m.

The indoor farmers market is open from November to May on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buttonwood Park Senior Center/Warming House.

The Mobile Farm Stand works to get healthy food to those with less means. The indoor market runs from November to May on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Minority Action Committee building at 41 Bedford St.

The outdoor mobile farm stand starts in June and runs through October on Tuesdays from  2 to 6 p.m. at Serenity Gardens on Bedford Street.

Coastal Foodshed has also teamed up with WhatsGood so people can order items online and choose between home delivery or picking up the goods at the Coastal Foodshed’s Food Hub Space, 38 Blackmer St. in New Bedford

Perks said that Coastal Foodshed is going to work more this season getting the word out to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients who might not realize they are entitled to more benefits for farmers market purchases.

“People who are enrolled in SNAP are automatically enrolled in HIP [Health Incentive Program] from the state,” Perks said, adding SNAP recipients can get an extra $40 to $80 when they buy healthy, local fruits and vegetables from any of the Coastal Foodshed’s locations.

All three farmers markets are available to anyone, not just SNAP recipients, Perks noted.

Point32Health Foundation is the result of the combination of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation.

“There is inequitable access to healthy food,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Point32Health, in a news release. “The pandemic disproportionately affects communities of color, older adults and people with low incomes. It is critical to make nutritious, affordable food more available to address these equities and make communities work for everyone.”

Perks said she is looking forward to the return of the cooking demonstrations at the outdoor farmer's markets.

"It's such a great event with community chefs," she said. "They create a nice welcoming environment grounded with good food."

Standard-Times digital producer Linda Roy can be reached at lroy@s-t.com Follow her on Twitter at @LindaRoy_SCT . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times .

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Coastal Foodshed brings fresh produce to New Bedford in a SNAP

The Standard-Times

New Bedford Health Center scores $2M for telehealth upgrade, building project

NEW BEDFORD — After two years of swimming against the tide of COVID-19 and the endless flow of immediate needs therein, it appears Greater New Bedford Community Health Center officials will finally get to address a couple of its more lofty goals of enhancing the effectiveness of telehealth appointments and streamlining public access, thanks to a $138 million federal funding package for community projects throughout Massachusetts.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

Community Policy