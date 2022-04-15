ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest man who brutally raped minor in 2019

By Devin Eligio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a teen girl in 2019 has finally been arrested earlier this week. “Although it took two years, here we are two years later, announcing an arrest,” said Guam Police Department (GPD) Chief Stephen Ignacio at a press conference earlier...

