San Jose Earthquakes look for first win of the season, host Nashville

Nashville SC (3-2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-4-2, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +147, San Jose +188, Draw +227; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes aim for their first victory of the season when they host Nashville.

The Earthquakes are 0-2-1 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the Western Conference with nine goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with three.

Nashville is 2-2-1 in Western Conference games. Nashville has an even goal differential, scoring and conceding six.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has three goals for the Earthquakes. Francisco Calvo has two goals.

C.J. Sapong has two goals for Nashville. Alex Muyl has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.5 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Nashville: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured), Shea Salinas (injured).

Nashville: Teal Bunbury (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.