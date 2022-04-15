ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City visits the Columbus Crew after shutout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Orlando City SC (3-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Orlando City SC +355, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, Orlando City faces the Columbus Crew.

The Crew are 1-1-1 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 40 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.7 per game.

Orlando is 2-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Alexandre Pato with two.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

Pato has two goals and two assists for Orlando. Junior Urso has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.7 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Chicago Fire face the LA Galaxy in non-conference action

LA Galaxy (4-2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-1-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Chicago +119, Los Angeles +219, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy square off in non-conference play. The Fire are 1-0-2 at home. The...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ebobisse 2 goals, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins, Lightning clinch spots in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Pittsburgh earned its spot in the playoffs by beating the New York Islanders, 6-3. The Penguins' run of postseason appearances is the longest active streak in North American sports and now tied for ninth all-time in NHL history. The team would need another 14 straight years in the playoffs to topple the Boston Bruins' streak of 29 straight playoff appearances between 1968 and 1996.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Molino
Person
Alexandre Pato
Person
Derrick Etienne
Person
Michael Halliday
The Associated Press

American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss-high 19th goal of season

American forward Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss league-leading 19th goal of the season Saturday in Young Boys’ 2-1 loss at Zurich. With Young Boys trailing by two goals, Pefok made a backheel pass of a centering feed from Ulisses Garcia back to Garcia, who one-timed a cross. Pefok redirected the ball with his left foot past goalkeeper Yanick Brecher from 8 yards in the 73rd minute.
SOCCER
WNCT

Pirates complete series sweep with win over UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – East Carolina completed the American Athletic Conference weekend series sweep Saturday with a 10-1 victory over UCF at John Euliano Park. With the win, the Pirates improved to 22-15 on the season and 7-2 in league play moving into first place in the standings, while the Knights dropped to 21-15 and 5-4. […]
NHL

Preview: Ducks Close Road Trip Tonight vs. Defending Champs in Tampa

The Ducks conclude their final extended road trip of the 2021-22 season tonight, taking on the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Anaheim has collected three of six possible standings points (1-1-1) on the trip thus far, earning a 5-3 win Saturday in Philadelphia and pushing the first-place Panthers to overtime Tuesday thanks to a franchise record 52 saves by John Gibson.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Toronto Trounces Caps, 7-3

Caps fall down early and can't catch Leafs as they drop the opener of a five-game road trip. Two nights after the Caps put a 9-2 thumping on the Philadelphia Flyers in a finale of a short homestand, they found themselves on the business side of a 7-3 beating at the hands of the Maple Leafs at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando City Sc#The Columbus Crew#The Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportr
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds (Raining Goals in Toronto)

Two Eastern Conference rivals do battle at the Scotiabank Arena tonight when the Washington Capitals travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have already secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Caps are still fighting to earn their berth. Washington remains the fourth-best team in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Penguins by three points.
NHL
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night. Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the...
NHL
NHL

Caps Take on Habs

Two nights after suffering a lopsided loss in Toronto in the opening game of a five-game road trip, the Caps continue their lengthy journey with a Saturday night visit to Montreal where they will face the Canadiens. Thursday night's 7-3 setback at the hands of the Maple Leafs in Toronto...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
FOX Sports

Montreal goalie Carey Price returns vs. Islanders

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders on Friday night, stepping into the crease for his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from off-season knee...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy