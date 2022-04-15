Orlando City visits the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Orlando City SC (3-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Orlando City SC +355, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, Orlando City faces the Columbus Crew.

The Crew are 1-1-1 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 40 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.7 per game.

Orlando is 2-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Alexandre Pato with two.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

Pato has two goals and two assists for Orlando. Junior Urso has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.7 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.