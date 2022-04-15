ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union take shutout streak into matchup with Toronto

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Philadelphia Union (5-0-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (2-2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +146, Toronto FC +179, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup with Toronto after putting together four straight shutout wins.

Toronto is 2-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Jesus Jimenez leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three. Toronto has scored nine goals.

The Union are 4-0-0 against conference opponents. The Union are second in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals led by Daniel Gazdag with four.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimenez has scored three goals for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has two goals and one assist.

Gazdag has scored four goals for the Union. Alejandro Bedoya has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Toronto: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Kadin Brian Chung (injured).

Union: Mikael Uhre (injured), Stuart Findlay (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

