Austin, TX

Austin visits D.C. United after shutout win

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Austin FC (3-1-2) vs. DC United (2-3-0)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -103, Austin FC +257, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, Austin visits D.C. United.

United went 14-15-5 overall and 11-5-1 at home last season. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.

Austin finished 9-21-4 overall and 2-13-2 on the road in the 2021 season. Austin scored 35 goals last season, averaging 1.0 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Estrada has scored two goals for United. Ola Kamara has two goals.

Sebastian Driussi has four goals and one assist for Austin. Maximiliano Urruti has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Austin: Averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Russell Canouse (injured).

Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Arsenal blow another shot at EPL top four

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal’s faltering quest for Champions League qualification suffered another setback after it lost at Southampton 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Tottenham’s shock home defeat to Brighton on Saturday offered the Gunners the chance to move level on points with their fourth-placed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
