Ferreira leads Dallas against the New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas (3-1-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (3-2-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -121, FC Dallas +338, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

The Red Bulls are 0-2-1 at home. Lewis Morgan leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with three goals. The Red Bulls have scored 10.

Dallas is 0-1-1 in road games. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 10 goals led by Ferreira with five.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan has three goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals.

Ferreira has scored five goals with one assist for Dallas. Alan Velasco has one goal and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Ryan Meara (injured).

Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.