ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Ferreira leads Dallas against the New York Red Bulls

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FC Dallas (3-1-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (3-2-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -121, FC Dallas +338, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

The Red Bulls are 0-2-1 at home. Lewis Morgan leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with three goals. The Red Bulls have scored 10.

Dallas is 0-1-1 in road games. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 10 goals led by Ferreira with five.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan has three goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals.

Ferreira has scored five goals with one assist for Dallas. Alan Velasco has one goal and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Ryan Meara (injured).

Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Chicago Fire face the LA Galaxy in non-conference action

LA Galaxy (4-2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-1-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Chicago +119, Los Angeles +219, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy square off in non-conference play. The Fire are 1-0-2 at home. The...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Austin visits D.C. United after shutout win

LINE: DC United -103, Austin FC +257, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, Austin visits D.C. United. United went 14-15-5 overall and 11-5-1 at home last season. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Harrison, NJ
Sports
State
New York State
City
Harrison, NJ
The Associated Press

Ebobisse 2 goals, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Meara
Person
Cameron Harper
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Alan Velasco
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Red Bulls#Fc Dallas#The Red Bulls
The Associated Press

Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
6abc

NHL playoff watch standings update: What's at stake in the 2022 draft lottery

Some nights there are a bounty of NHL games on the schedule, a large proportion of which have massive impacts on the playoff races. Then there are nights like Friday, with three of four teams headed to the draft lottery, and one team eight points clear of the club below them. (And we can't blame the schedule-making crew either, as all four of these teams were in the playoffs last season.)
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets start West Coast swing in Los Angeles

BLUE JACKETS (35-33-6) at KINGS (39-27-10) Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) For the past two weeks, much of the excitement around the Blue Jackets has centered on the debuts of young...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Devils | April 16

Veterans Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde like what they see of Matty Beniers so far. Expect Seattle-worthy noise at the top draft pick's first game at Climate Pledge Arena. When Kraken forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle met with the media after Friday's practice, he zeroed in on the most impressive part of center Matty Beniers' NHL debut. He was winning puck battles, behind his team's own net, along the boards, in the corners.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Twins: MRI shows no structural damage to Buxton’s right knee

BOSTON (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI on star Byron Buxton’s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues. Speaking before Saturday’s game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Montreal goalie Carey Price returns vs. Islanders

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders on Friday night, stepping into the crease for his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from off-season knee...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy