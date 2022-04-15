ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Minnesota United hosts the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Colorado Rapids (2-2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +123, Colorado +221, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Colorado Rapids in a conference matchup.

United is 1-2-1 in Western Conference games. United ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 23 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Rapids are 1-2-2 in conference play. The Rapids have an even goal differential, scoring and allowing eight.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Amarilla has two goals for United. Robin Lod has one goal.

Diego Rubio has scored three goals with one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Chase Gasper (injured).

Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

