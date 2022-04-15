ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Campana leads Inter Miami against the Seattle Sounders

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Inter Miami CF (1-4-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (2-2-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -179, Inter Miami CF +491, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Leonardo Campana leads Inter Miami into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders fresh off of a three-goal performance against the New England Revolution.

The Sounders put together a 17-8-9 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 8-4-6 in home matches. The Sounders scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

Miami went 12-17-5 overall a season ago while going 5-9-3 on the road. Miami averaged 1.1 goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joao Paulo has one goal for the Sounders. Will Bruin has one goal.

Campana has scored four goals for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Sounders: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured).

Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

