ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ferreira and the Houston Dynamo host the Portland Timbers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Portland Timbers (2-2-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-1-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +106, Portland +240, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Ferreira leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Dynamo are 2-1-2 against Western Conference teams. Darwin Quintero leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four. The Dynamo have scored 10 goals.

The Timbers are 2-2-1 in Western Conference games. Yimmi Chara leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. The Timbers have scored 10.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quintero has scored four goals for the Dynamo. Fafa Picault has two goals and one assist.

Chara has scored three goals with one assist for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Daniel Steres (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ebobisse 2 goals, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Fenerbahce turns Rossi loan from LA into permanent transfer

Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi has been acquired by the Turkish club Fenerbahce from Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, turning a loan that started last September into a permanent transfer. The Turkish team said Friday the transfer fee is 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million). The 24-year-old has four goals...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
Portland, TX
City
San Jose, CA
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1 with 130-117 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards was glad to get a victory in the first playoff game of his career. Now, he and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, want much more. Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Chivas fire coach Marcelo Michel Leano following poor start to Liga MX Clausura

Following a 3-1 loss at home to Monterrey on Wednesday night, Chivas manager Marcelo Michel Leano has been fired by the Liga MX club. Chivas made the news official on Thursday morning and announced that C.D. Tapatio's Ricardo Cadena will take over as interim manager. - Hernandez: Club America soaring,...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Ferreira
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Darwin Quintero
Person
Daniel Steres
Person
Dairon Asprilla
Person
George Fochive
WHIO Dayton

LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

A look at what's happening around baseball Sunday:. The Padres' hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren't off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into a series finale against the World Series champion Braves. After pitching six no-hit innings on opening...
MLB
The Associated Press

Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Fuego FC announces new head coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley Fuego FC announced Martín Vásquez as the team’s new head coach for the inaugural 2022 season. Vásquez has 30 years of combined experience as a professional soccer player and coach. Prior to coming to Fuego FC, Vásquez spent time with LA Galaxy, Chivas USA, Bayern Munich, the USMNT and […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Dynamo#San Jose Earthquakes#Western Conference#The Portland Timbers
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy