Ferreira and the Houston Dynamo host the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (2-2-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-1-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +106, Portland +240, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Ferreira leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Dynamo are 2-1-2 against Western Conference teams. Darwin Quintero leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four. The Dynamo have scored 10 goals.

The Timbers are 2-2-1 in Western Conference games. Yimmi Chara leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. The Timbers have scored 10.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quintero has scored four goals for the Dynamo. Fafa Picault has two goals and one assist.

Chara has scored three goals with one assist for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Daniel Steres (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.