Kalispell, MT

Employers at job fair hope to attract workers with opportunities to grow

By TAYLOR INMAN
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

More than 100 employers gathered at Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair Thursday looking to reach potential employees in a competitive job market.

Although needs and vacant positions varied across different industries and sectors, employers voiced many of the same concerns: a small hiring pool and difficulties bringing in or retaining employees due to rising housing costs. Many say they are offering new benefits, sign-on bonuses and other incentives to fill jobs.

The event, hosted by the Daily Inter Lake, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Flathead Valley Community College and Job Service Kalispell, took place at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Logan Health is hiring in almost every department, noted the hospital’s recruiter Amy Quinn who said hiring registered nurses is going to be their biggest challenge again this year. There has been a nationwide shortage of registered nurses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quinn said Logan Health is hiring all sorts of different entry-level jobs starting at $16 an hour. She said the healthcare provider is interested in helping their employees move-up and offering avenues to help them further their education.

“We’re trying to grow our own people,” Quinn said. “So, coming in at an entry-level position can grow you anywhere. Once you go with us, we have a $3,000 a year tuition reimbursement. So, we also have our hands in with the local colleges and helping people become what they want to be, and help funding that too.”

Technology company Applied Materials is taking a similar approach by hiring entry-level employees, training them and offering them ways to stay and grow within the company.

Planning and Logistics Manager Betsy Walhert said the company is hiring positions in logistics, warehousing, shipping, planning and production.

“We want to promote from within, so they can grow into positions in their career, take advantage of college tuition reimbursement,” she said. “I have two people on my team at the moment who started from various positions, worked full-time and went to school part-time.”

The company’s general manager for Montana in November told the Daily Inter Lake that Applied Materials planned to add as many as 200 new jobs in Kalispell with its expansion into a new manufacturing facility in Evergreen this year. Their other two Montana facilities are located on Reserve Drive and on Birch Grove Road.

ANOTHER LARGE employer in the Flathead Valley, Weyerhaeuser is looking to fill vacant positions.

Senior Human Resources Business Partner Trisha Federico said the company is hiring entry level positions for both their Columbia Falls and Kalispell locations, but there are a few factors that make it difficult to hire people.

One is housing, she said, noting that they’ve hired people from out-of-state that end up backing out after researching housing costs in the area. It’s also difficult to hire for their overnight shifts.

“We are a 24/7 operation in Columbia Falls, so that is a challenge, and just competing with other employers in the area in a somewhat limited candidate pool and it’s a candidate’s market,” Federico said.

Weyerhaeuser’s Flathead Valley locations have been focusing their efforts on trying to hire local people who are already established here. Federico said the company is also forming partnerships with local schools and creating internships to find new ways to hire in a competitive market.

Other employers like The Wave in Whitefish are trying to be flexible to fill their entry-level positions, but Human Resources Office Manager Lisa Owens, who has been with the fitness center for 17 years, said housing is one reason it has been difficult to bring in and retain employees.

“I know it does affect our ability to bring in our entry-level positions, and even management positions we have available is a challenge because they can’t find housing,” she said. “Even our seasonal employees in the winter have to transition out because they can’t find housing in the summer months, so we’ve lost some seasonal employees that way.”

ONE SEASONAL employer preparing for the summer season is Bigfork’s Flathead Lake Lodge, which hires about 100 employees.

Dax VanFossen, brand ambassador for the lodge, said the lodge tries to hire college-aged students and also provide them with housing, avoiding one hurdle that many other companies looking for year-round employees can’t get over.

“So we’re actually in good shape right now,” he said. “This year we aren’t anticipating too many issues with that and I think housing is a big part of that.”

VanFossen said most of their vacant positions are already filled, but they are still looking to fill positions for a sous chef, line cooks, housekeeping and an office administrator/gift shop employee.

Human Resources Manager Kristen Lee said she also attributes their ability to fill positions by starting to hire in December when college students are at home during winter break and solidifying moves for the upcoming year.

Pursuit, one of the largest employers in Glacier National Park, is also looking toward a bustling summer season. People and Culture Generalist Lani Mobley said the company is hiring seasonal positions throughout the company’s many lodges, but in particular, finding applicants to fill culinary and food and beverage positions have proved difficult in recent years.

“Culinary has been the biggest struggle, but it’s been slow and steady. We’ve really built up a great team over the years and have great management. But for really getting those seasonal positions filled in the park, culinary and food and beverage is last to catch up,” Mobley said.

She said the company offers an end-of-season bonus for people who stay through the end of their contract, as well as other incentives to try to keep applicants interested.

EDUCATION HAS been another sector hit hard by employee shortages of all kinds, from teachers to bus drivers.

Sandy Evenson with Harlow’s Bus Services said the transportation company is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to Commercial Driver’s License holders and $1,000 for those who still need to get one. The contractor supplies buses and drivers to Kalispell Public Schools, among others.

She said because bus driving is a part-time job, it’s difficult to find interested candidates.

“There is a lot of responsibility that goes with that job and you have to follow a lot of guidelines that keep changing— they keep creating more restrictions and rules,” Evenson said.

Evenson said bus driving can be a very rewarding job with drivers forming relationships with students and watching them grow up. But, the challenging job is a hard one to fill — and like so many other employers, Evenson also cited affordable housing as another reason hiring has been difficult.

This story has been updated to note that the job fair was sponsored by the Daily Inter Lake, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Flathead Valley Community College and Job Service Kalispell.

Lou Bartlett, left, a senior at Glacier High School, speaks with Darren Lobbestael, center, a flight nurse with A.L.E.R.T. and Matthew Weller, an A.L.E.R.T. pilot at the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center building on Thursday, April 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Daily Inter Lake

Report: Montana Medicaid reduced ER visits, charity care, leaned into telehealth

A groundbreaking study released Thursday showed that many of Montana’s greatest hopes about how Medicaid expansion could benefit the state have turned out to be true, and in some cases, better than expected. The report, commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, conducted by Manatt Health, demonstrated that reliance on emergency room for medical care fell significantly, hospitals and healthcare systems saw the amount of uncompensated charity care drop, and the state spent less of its funds than neighboring or comparable states on healthcare. “Improving health is a complicated, costly task, but the findings are really significant,” said Dr. Aaron Wernham, the CEO...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

As state psychiatric hospital struggles, health department turns to private consultants

Montana has awarded a contract to a private consulting firm to oversee operations of seven public health facilities, a move that follows a substantial reorganization of the state health department and a compounding crisis that drove federal health authorities to cut off funding for the state’s adult psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs this month. Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Jon Ebelt said Monday the department finalized its contract with New York-based Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services LLC last week. Ebelt directed Montana Free Press Tuesday to file a formal records request for the consultant’s final contract with the...
MONTANA STATE

City to revisit recreational amenity requirement for developers

Kalispell City Council will revisit the city’s requirements for multi-family dwellings at a work session Monday evening. The discussion will center on stipulations for recreational amenities to accompany multi-family dwellings within city limits. City Council member Ryan Hunter requested the work session because he sees requirements for recreational amenities...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

MSU to hold listening session regarding proposal to name Gianforte Hall

BOZEMAN – Montana State University will hold a public listening session on a proposal to name a new $50 million building to house the MSU Gianforte School of Computing as Gianforte Hall. The listening session on the naming proposal will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the Strand Union Building, Room 235, on the MSU campus in accordance with Montana Board of Regents policy 1004.1. In February, Montana State University announced a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation for the construction of a new building to house the Gianforte School of Computing and computing-related fields such...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 15 2022

No. 28492 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Researcher studies winter canola in Flathead Valley

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University researcher is looking into the benefits of planting an uncommon variety of a common crop, winter canola. While spring canola is one of the more popular crops in Montana – 185,000 acres were planted in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – the winter variety has very few acres planted. However, winter canola has a higher yield than spring canola and can lead to a more lucrative harvest for growers. Clint Beiermann, assistant professor of agronomy at the Northwestern Agricultural Research Center in Kalispell, is currently researching the crop to see how it can...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 14

Support the school levy For generations, common citizens like us have simply decided to make our country exceptional by ensuring that every kid has access to quality education. We have done it because we know that education is absolutely central to the American ideals of equality and opportunity. Our system of public education is rooted in our country’s founding when enlightened citizens rightfully recoiled from stifling European traditions that tied educational access to royal blood or family wealth. Here in America, we decided that anyone should be able to get an education and so we banded together as citizens and created public...
KALISPELL, MT

County planning board looks at rezone on 290 acres near Whitefish

A pair of property owners have submitted a request to Flathead County to rezone just over 290 acres of property outside of Whitefish. The request is to rezone the properties, located on Montana 40 just east of the U.S. 93 intersection, from SAG-10 to SAG-5. The properties currently include three residences along with outbuildings, but if the rezone is approved they could be developed with up to about 58 lots.
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

County departments prepare to move to new building

A few Flathead County are closed today and Friday as they prepare to move into their new location at 290 North Main Street in Kalispell. The offices will reopen on Monday, April 18 in the new location. The Flathead County Treasurer, Superintendent of Schools, and Family Court Services are moving into the building that is now referred to as the Flathead County North Complex. The treasurer's office includes the motor vehicle, property tax and accounting departments. The county is wrapping up a yearlong construction project renovating the former Century Link building turning it into county offices. The Flathead County Elections department will also move to the North Complex in late June, following the primary election. The three departments making the move now have been housed in the Courthouse West building and the Election Department is located on the second floor of the South Campus Building. The county purchased the former Century Link building in July 2020 for $720,000. In December 2021, the budget for the renovation of the building was budgeted at $6.4 million. For further information, contact the Flathead County Commissioners office at (406) 758–5503.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead County, MT
The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

