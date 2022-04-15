ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla Sees Price Target Upped To $4,600 At Cathie Wood's Ark On Bullishness Surrounding This Service's Launch

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ867_0fA3RCOD00

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management said on Thursday it expects Tesla Inc TSLA stock to hit $4,600 by 2026, up from its current price of $985 a share.

The popular stock picker had last year estimated Tesla shares to hit $3,000 by 2025.

“Our 5-year price target has increased more than 50% to $4,600,” Wood said.

The 5-year forecast counts on Tesla’s recent promises to launch a dedicated robotaxi service.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest in its latest report said that in the best case scenario the Elon Musk-led company’s stock could reach $5,800 a share by 2026, and in a bear case it could be around $2,900.

“Tesla’s prospective robotaxi business line is a key driver, contributing 60% of expected value and more than half of expected EBITDA in 2026,” Ark analyst Tasha Keeney wrote in the report.

“We expect electric vehicles to constitute 57% of the company’s revenue in 2026, albeit at substantially lower margins than robotaxi revenue.”

Deliveries And Revenue Ahead: The research forecasts Tesla could sell 17 million electric vehicles by 2026 in the best scenario and only 10 million in a bearish scenario. Tesla last year sold a little less than a million cars.

Ark Invest sees Tesla’s 2021 average selling price of $49,000 slide lower to $38,000 by 2026 in a bullish scenario and about $30,000 in a bearish market.

The report has also estimated electric vehicle revenue to be between $372 billion to $513 billion by 2026, and that autonomous ride-hailing revenue would be up to $486 billion. It estimated electric vehicle gross margins would be 34%, up from 27% last year.

The model does not include other business opportunities such as Tesla’s humanoid project, energy business and its Dojo supercomputer as a service.

Ark Invest And Tesla: A Tesla superbull, Wood’s money managing firm counts the EV stock among its top holdings. Ark Invest held 1.46 million shares, worth $1.49 billion in Tesla, prior to Thursday's trade.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.66% lower at $985 a share on Thursday and is down 18% year-to-date.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Shares#Ark Investment Management#Tesla Inc Tsla#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he would buy Hershey stock now and down on the ‘next inflation scare’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to pick up stock of Hershey for their portfolios. "Hershey's the most consistent growth stock in a group where safety's first, and you know what they say, safety never takes a vacation. I would buy some here, then wait to buy more if the stock gets hit the next time we have an inflation scare," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy