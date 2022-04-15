Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Easter Egg Dye-o-Rama

For many families, decorating eggs is a beloved Easter tradition, whether they're keeping it simple with kid-friendly rainbow and pastel solids or getting creative with polka dots, hand-drawn designs, or silk-dye techniques. And while white eggs may be the most common choice, choosing brown eggs results in a very different finished product—and a contemporary update for your Easter table. "Using white eggs will yield brighter, more vibrant colors, while brown eggs tend to produce deeper shades," says Jennifer Ivory of PAAS, an egg-dye tablet company started by William Townley in Newark, New Jersey, in 1881. Her answers to these four key questions can help you decide which egg canvas is best for you.

