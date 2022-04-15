ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Easter Egg Dye-o-Rama

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Neill-Cochran...

KLEWTV

Ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens Friday

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (EDT). Because so many people want to attend, tickets are awarded using a lottery system to ensure everyone that wants a ticket has an equal chance of getting a ticket.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
marthastewart.com

Hanging Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for Easter décor that’s both elegant and easy to tackle as a DIY project, the hunt ends here. Use blown-out eggs and ribbon to create these holiday accents, which look lovely when hung from dogwood or cherry blossom cuttings. Which came first, the ribbon...
thespruceeats.com

The 9 Best Easter Egg Dye Kits in 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most beloved Easter traditions comes in the form of vibrantly dyed eggs. They’re the perfect symbol of new beginnings, just like spring. All members of the family can gather around the kitchen table and dip hard-boiled eggs into various colored dyes to create one-of-a-kind designs in this fun and festive activity.
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
marthastewart.com

When Dyeing Easter Eggs, Is It Better to Use White Eggs Instead of Brown?

For many families, decorating eggs is a beloved Easter tradition, whether they're keeping it simple with kid-friendly rainbow and pastel solids or getting creative with polka dots, hand-drawn designs, or silk-dye techniques. And while white eggs may be the most common choice, choosing brown eggs results in a very different finished product—and a contemporary update for your Easter table. "Using white eggs will yield brighter, more vibrant colors, while brown eggs tend to produce deeper shades," says Jennifer Ivory of PAAS, an egg-dye tablet company started by William Townley in Newark, New Jersey, in 1881. Her answers to these four key questions can help you decide which egg canvas is best for you.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre reopens soon

**Related Video Above: Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in expands its season.** NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre has revealed plans to reopen soon. Aut-O-Rama, which has been a summer favorite since opening in 1965, is coming back Friday, April 1 (no joke). As always, the North Ridgeville drive-in is offering twin screens. One for […]
GlobalGrind

For The Kiddos: 10 Creative Easter Sunday Activity Ideas

Creative And Fun Easter Sunday Ideas For The Kids Ahead of this weekend’s Easter holiday, some people may be wondering what to do with the littlest of guests. Kids have such short attention spans, getting them dressed for Easter dinner or taking them to hear the good Sunday word may not suffice for the whole […]
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
