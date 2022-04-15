ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City Theatre Austin presents Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Edward Albee created a masterwork of...

CBS Austin

Austin Playhouse Presents "The Catastrophist"

Austin Playhouse presents The Catastrophist that starts playing today at Trinity Street Playhouse located at 901 Trinity Street. Originally premiering as a digital theatrical experience, The Catastrophist is directed by Austin Playhouse Founder Don Toner and stars company member and new Co-Associate Artistic Director, Ben Wolfe. Virologist Nathan Wolfe, named...
AUSTIN, TX
WTOP

Ford’s Theatre presents world premiere musical ‘Grace’ on Black culinary tradition

The Black culinary experience transcends taste buds to pass down family traditions. Ford’s Theatre presents the world premiere of “Grace” from March 19 to May 14. “It’s a seminal day in a family, the Mintons, who have lost their matriarch,” Director Robert Barry Fleming told WTOP. “It’s a family who has over a 100-year culinary tradition of African American food, gathering for this celebration of life of their Gran’Me. … It’s a project borne out of a real investigation in culinary traditions; how much that represents culture.”
MOVIES
KSAT 12

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio presents ‘A Doll’s House Pt. 2′

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is now producing “A Doll’s House Part 2″ at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Although the play is a continuation of the story that happened in “A Doll’s House,” director Omar Leos assures audiences that they don’t have to be familiar with the events of the first play to enjoy this production.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KNOE TV8

Ruston Community Theatre presents “Father of the Bride”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Community Theatre is bringing the Broadway show “Father of the Brid” to Ruston. You can see the reenactment of the classic drama live at the Dixie Center of the Arts. The show dates are March 24-26 @ 7pm and 27th at2pm.
RUSTON, LA
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
InsideHook

Bad Guy Elmo: New Claims Against the Sesame Street Puppeteer

The entertainment world has undergone a shift since the start of #MeToo, with everyone from A-List celebrities to non-unionized PAs coming forward to discuss how toxic working in the industry can be. Now, a new reckoning has come to Sesame Street. Numerous complaints from craftspeople were reported by The Hollywood...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
Daily Mail

Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz and the creative team behind Atlanta attend the show's season 3 world premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas

Donald Glover and other members of the Atlanta cast and crew attended the show's season three premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest Film Festival. The actor, 38, was joined by his co-star Zazie Beetz, screenwriters Stefani Robinson and Stephen Glover and director Hiro Murai...
MOVIES
lowerbuckstimes.com

Neshaminy Valley Theatre Company presents ‘Annie’

For the past two years, Neshaminy Valley Theatre company has held out hope that “the sun will come out tomorrow” regarding its production of Annie, which was indefinitely paused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, that “tomorrow” is finally here. In April, at Neshaminy High School’s...
LANGHORNE, PA
New Jersey Stage

AOMDT presents An Evening of Love, Music, Dance & Theatre

(RIDGEWOOD, NJ) -- Art of Motion Dance Theatre presents a special night on Sunday, April 3 at the HeART in Motion Studio in Ridgewood. The event features a staged theatrical reading of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" starring Sally Ann Tumas-Skoric and Stephen Innocenzi. The program will open with a prelude of music, live vocals featuring Wendy Lane Bailey, and a special dance performance by Janette Dishuk (AOMDT) with guest ballroom partner Arsen Sargsyan. The evening, which runs from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, will include refreshments, small plates of charcuterie & chocolate, raffle prizes, and post-performance talk back with the actors.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre NJ presents Hasan Minhaj

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Hasan Minhaj – The King’s Jester on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:00pm. Hasan is a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian best known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and his critically acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) which won a Peabody, an Emmy®, and a Television Academy Honor. Tickets range from $44.50-$174.50.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Bakersfield Now

Last weekend to see Stars Theatre's presentation of 'On Your Feet'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “On Your Feet!” comes to the downtown Bakersfield dinner theatre from March 4 through March 26. “On Your Feet!” is the true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, two people who believed in their talent, their music, and each other, and became an international sensation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WVNS

Theatre West Virginia announces tribute concert series

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia will be kicking off their summer concert tribute series on June 19, 2022 at their outdoor theatre located in Grandview. Tributes to John Denver, Elvis, Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles will be played as well as a performance from Phill Dirt and the Dozers, who has played for Theatre […]
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Cancels 2022-23 HD of ‘Don Carlo’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a change to its 2022-23 HD season. The company canceled the HD performance of “Don Carlo” scheduled for Nov. 19 and has changed the HD to “Falstaff” on April 1. The change comes after Anna Netrebko withdrew from the production after...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List

Click here to read the full article. The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually to celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers. Mandi Collier took home two awards for her work on Sylie’s Love and Zola while the Oscar-nominated original song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film. Legendary songwriter and record producer Diane Warren was presented with this year’s Icon Award and music supervisor Mitchell Leib took home the Legacy Award. Tonight’s presenters included Hollywood luminaries such...
