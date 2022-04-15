Craze Days brings back rock n' roll memories

REO Speedwagon performs in the old RHS gym in 1972. from left are Neal Doughty, Gregg Philbin, Terry Luttrell and Gary Richrath. Not visible behind Luttrell is Alan Gratzer. Daily News photo

REO is still touring and, as this shot from the cheap seats at a 2019 Indianapolis concert proves, still packing them in. Founding member Neal Doughty remains on keyboards. Randy Harrison | Daily News

A vintage Daily News photo shows participants at the first Craze Days in 1972.

Lincoln Trail College students will celebrate the approaching end of the school year with the 50th anniversary edition of Craze Days.

The annual event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Miller Lake. Craze Days features a cookout and a variety of fun competitions for students, including corn hole, volleyball, relays tug-of-war.

Sponsored by the LTC Student Senate, Craze Days' roots actually extend back to a May 1971 event, back when LTC still consisted only of the “temporary” buildings on its north campus.

The four-day event, which included public campus tours, two dances, two performances of “An Evening with Mark Twain” and a pig roast, was nameless, however. The name “Craze Days” wasn’t coined until 1972.

That year, LTC had plenty to celebrate. Enrollment was up and construction was about to begin on the main campus.

The almost $2.9-million project had been granted final approval by the Federal Department of Health, Education and Welfare in February. Groundbreaking was scheduled for June and the hope was that the new facilities would be ready for use by January 1973.

Craze Days organizers wanted to do something equally big, so they signed a pair of up-and-coming bands for a concert.

The opening act, Magna Crunch, hailed from St. Louis and was working on a contract with Capital Records. They had recently toured much of the state with groups such as the 5-Man Electrical Band, best remembered for the original version of the song “Signs.”

The headliner was Champaign-based REO Speedwagon.

REO was on its way to becoming one of the major musical acts of the 1970s and ‘80s, a band remembered for albums such as “High Infidelity” and “You Can Tune a Piano but You Can’t Tuna Fish” and hits such as “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Take It on the Run,” “Roll with the Changes” and “Keep on Loving You.”

That was all in the future when the band came to Robinson.

The line up that performed here consisted of keyboardist Neal Doughty, drummer Alan Gratzer, bassist Gregg Philbin, lead vocalist Terry Luttrell and lead guitarist Gary Richrath.

REO was formed in 1967 by University of Illinois students Doughty and Gratzer, guitarist and vocalist Joe Matt and bassist Mike Blair. Matt and Blair departed after only one year and were replaced by Richrath, Luttrell and Philbin.

By 1972, REO had recorded an album and was performing in cities such as Chicago, Peoria and Cincinnati. A month before coming to Robinson, the band appeared in St. Louis with Humble Pie, a British band whose members included Peter Frampton.

The decision to bring in REO was made after a change in leadership in the LTC Student Senate, explained Jeff Gallagher, a member of the committee that planned the show.

The new leaders took a “go big or go home” approach to Craze Days, so they wanted a major act as its centerpiece.

“REO was big in the state and played everywhere in the tri-state area,” Gallagher said. “But they hadn’t really made it big everywhere yet.”

The band had a strong local following. Richrath, who had emerged as its de facto leader, was especially popular.

“He was something of a local guitar god with his long Robert Plant curls,” Don Corn, Robinson, said.

Organizers correctly believed REO would appeal to the general public as well as the student body, but they wanted to be careful. A committee member brought in a copy of the band’s self-titled first album so the students could all listen.

“We didn’t want anything crazy,” Gallagher said.

The Olney native, who now lives in Sibley, said getting the band was actually fairly easy. A Robinson performance fit into their tour schedule and the student senate had extra money from student fees to pay for the concert, which proved quite profitable.

LTC didn’t have a venue large enough for the concert, so the old Robinson High School gymnasium hosted the show. About 500 people attended.

Tickets were $3 for reserved seats, or $20.36 in 2022 money. Floor seat tickets purchased at the door were $2.50 for floor seats and bleacher seats were $2. LTC students received a 50-cent discount if they flashed their student IDs.

“It was a really good rock n’ roll show,” said Corn, an LTC student at the time. Corn recalls nothing about Magna Crunch, but remembers that bringing REO to Robinson was “pretty exciting.”

Gallagher reserved a front-row-center seat for the night before realizing as an organizer he would be too busy to use it. He passed it along to a friend and returned to working behind the scenes.

Of course, the concert didn’t go off without a hitch. Someone apparently damaged a door by kicking it and a somehow a sink in the girls’ restroom was broken off the wall, causing water damage.

“For back in the day, that wasn’t too bad,” Gallagher pointed out.

Still, Corn remembered Robinson Unit 2 officials ruled they would never again allow the gym to be used for such shows. They later relented, however.

Corn also recalled that, for a while, Philbin had a much closer connection to Robinson. He married a local girl, Debbie Musgrave, who had graduated from RHS in 1971 with Corn.

Musgrave’s mother, Peg, ran Musgrave’s Sony Shop in town, offering televisions, stereo systems and records. Corn, who with Roger Bass helped manage the store, said band members would stop by every so often.

“While they were dating, he [Philbin] and one or two or all five members would come in looking for her,” Corn said. “It was pretty cool having them come into the store.”

Not long after the Robinson concert, Luttrell, who had performed lead vocals on the band’s first album quit REO. He was replaced by Kevin Cronin, who initially stayed less than a year, but returned in 1976 and remains REO’s front man to this day. Doughty is also still with the group.

Philbin left REO in 1977. Gratzer retired in 1988 and Richrath left the band the following year. He died in 2015.

But like the song says, both LTC and REO continue to roll with the changes.

The college recently added on to the Zwermann Arts Center and is renovating its natatorium in preparation for construction of a county fitness center. Plans are moving ahead on a $12-million technology center expected to be completed in early 2025.

As for the band, it’s still on the road. Fans who missed the Robinson concert can catch REO and fellow classic rockers Styx at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind., June 10.