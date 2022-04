Three-star running back Joe Jackson added an offer from Rutgers football this week as the Scarlet Knights continue to send out offers to the class of 2023. It was the second offer from a ‘Power Five’ program for Jackson, who also has an offer from Kansas State. His other offers include Alcorn State, Arkansas State and South Florida. He is a 6-foot, 180-pound running back from Ridge Community High School (Davenport, FL). Last season, the class of 2023 running back and 1.011 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries. He also had 15 receptions for 342 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns....

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO