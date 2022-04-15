ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State Fair VP’s resignation has South Dallas leaders demanding changes in pay, community input￼

By Dallas Morning News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Froswa’ Booker-Drew joined the leadership of the State Fair of Texas, her goal was to engage the South Dallas community, which many in the neighborhood had felt had been neglected by the Fair for decades. Booker-Drew is leaving her position as vice president of community affairs and...

Debra Haney
1d ago

So this article doesn’t say how much she was making a year. Let’s get real with real facts! We all have suffered from not getting pay raises and the pandemic. It’s not just a black woman thing! I got a 16 cent an hour raise last year and an 17 cent an hours pay raise this year. Yet inflation, groceries, gas, housing, taxes, everything has gone up. What can I but for 17 cents?

WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
Local Profile

Prosper Rallies Against Segment B

Kids eating snow cones. Adults peeling crawfish. And Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” blaring over the loudspeakers. This wasn’t any old spring shindig. On April 14, residents in Prosper held a rally to protest the proposed Segment B option for the U.S. Highway 380 bypass. As a show of solidarity, they wore shirts and hats emblazoned with the town’s name and logo. They listened to speeches, and they expressed their concerns. “No one hired us to do this,” Gretchen Darby, one of the Protect Prosper Pep Rally organizers, told Local Profile. “We’re doing this because we care about our town.”
CW33

Texas has 9 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

DALLAS (STACKER) — For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
DOPE Quick Reads

Supporting Formerly Incarcerated Individuals: Simple Ways to Get Involved During April's 'Second Chance Month'

As mentioned in the White House proclamation on March 31, 2022, "Second Chance Month" is celebrated during April. It is meant to "reaffirm the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter society." In so many words, the celebration seeks to give opportunities to former inmates in the form of jobs, resources, training, and skills to support them in re-entering society following a period of incarceration.[i]

