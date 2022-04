David Moyes has hailed the influence of captain Mark Noble on and off the field as West Ham chase Europa League glory.Hammers boss Moyes feels the picture that emerged of the veteran midfielder sweeping the dressing room after Thursday’s stunning victory at Lyon perfectly epitomises the club’s values.West Ham reached the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time in 46 years with a 3-0 victory over the French side at the Groupama Stadium.The long-serving Noble, 34, came off the bench for the final 13 minutes as the London side completed a 4-1 aggregate success.Noble, who made his first-team...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO