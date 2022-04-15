ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Newark Company Gets Marijuana Growing License

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Wayne County company is one of the first 52-companies in the state to be awarded a license to grow marijuana. Governor Kathy...

riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
2 On Your Side

Marijuana sales grow on Native American land

ST REGIS, N.Y. — As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales of buds and edibles are already flourishing on some Native American land around the state. Shops dot the main road through the U.S. side of Mohawk territory straddling the Canadian border. In the Finger...
RETAIL
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Hires Company to Regulate Medical Marijuana

As the State of South Dakota gets ready to implement its medical marijuana program, a company familiar with running the operation in other states has signed on to regulate the program here. According to Green Market Report, the state has signed an agreement with Lakeland, Florida-based Metrc to deal with...
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS budget offers property tax rebate

The state's budget is now providing 2.5 million eligible New Yorkers a property tax rebate. The credit is available for low and middle income households as well as seniors enlisted in the School Tax Relief Program.
INCOME TAX
The Rochester Beacon

Is Rochester ready for nuclear war?

Americans’ fears of nuclear war have reached levels not seen since the tensest days of the Cold War. In a recent survey conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 71 percent of adults said they think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used, and nearly half are “extremely” or “very” concerned such weapons will target the United States.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Fatal overdoses on the rise in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Overdoses from all kinds of drugs are on the rise in Steuben County, according to the Steuben Prevention Coalition. This time last year, the Coalition had counted 58 known or suspected overdoses, 4 of which were fatal. This year, the Coalition has counted 90 overdoses, 7 of which were fatal. This trend is worrisome for the Coalition. Not only does it mean they have to work harder to get their message out there, but more work is needed on the prevention front.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

High Arkansas medical marijuana sales; push to sell recreationally grows

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been nearly three years since the first dispensary opened in Arkansas and medical marijuana sales have not stopped. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said the state raised more than $2.3 million in sales tax revenue in February 2022 from medical marijuana sales. “If you look at the […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
FL Radio Group

Love’s Travel Plaza Opens Today In Seneca County

The new Love’s Travel Plaza opens today near the Waterloo Thruway Exit 41. The 11,000 square foot travel stop is directly across Route 414 from the Petro Travel Center. The new center creates 70 new jobs for Seneca County between the store, the restaurants, and the truck garage. The travel center features a Wendy’s and Subway restaurants.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Getting a New Arts & Crafts Store

Auburn will soon have an arts and crafts store again. After losing AC Moore in 2020 and Jo-Ann Fabric in 2015, Michaels will open in the Auburn Plaza. According to the Citizen, the Texas based craft chain will be moving into the spot left vacant by the February closure of Bed, Bath, & Beyond. The store hopes to be open by the end of Summer.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

