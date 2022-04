The Chicago White Sox played their home opener in front of a capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. It was a beautiful day at 35th and Shields, 70° with the sun shining. Fans gathered and packed parking lots for pre-game festivities. The afternoon that turned overcast was most certainly not enough to spoil the fun. Especially not after a 3-2 victory against the Mariners.

