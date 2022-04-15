ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Coyotes' Janis Moser: Slides power-play assist

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Moser notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Tom Wilson Hears Everything, Mike Bossy Passes Away

Put stage one to bed. The Pittsburgh Penguins needed 75 games to clinch a playoff berth in a season when their playoff streak was thought to be in jeopardy. As the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders faceplanted amid the unusual circumstances and struggles of another COVID-affected season, the Penguins chugged along seemingly undeterred. They were rewarded with the franchise’s 16th consecutive postseason appearance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
KESQ

Vancouver keeps playoff hopes alive with 7-1 rout of Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets new career high in points

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Pim#Swiss
NHL

Canadiens, Panthers honor Bossy in first games after his death

Islanders great died Friday after battle with lung cancer. The hockey world mourned Mike Bossy, holding moments of silence before each game on Friday, the first played since news of his death at age 65. Bossy, one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history -- his 573 are 22nd all...
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks’ Zegras is Changing Hockey With Lacrosse-Style Moves

Anaheim Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras is making a name for himself, not only in the NHL, but around the world. You’ve likely seen his incredible lacrosse-style goals and assists in highlight reels all year long. The 21-year-old is pulling off some of the most jaw-dropping plays we’ve seen in hockey history, all in his rookie season. Whether you are a fan of his stunts or not, there is no debate that he is single-handedly changing the sport of hockey.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Garners pair of assists

Getzlaf recorded two assists, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. Getzlaf helped out on tallies by Adam Henrique and Troy Terry in a span of 22 seconds midway through the second period. A nagging lower-body injury has limited Getzlaf to just six appearances in the Ducks' last 20 games. Thursday was the first time in that span he's gotten on the scoresheet. The soon-to-be-retired center has 33 points, 99 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Gathers helper

Hornqvist recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets. Hornqvist helped out on linemate Maxim Mamin's third-period tally. This was Hornqvist's second point in five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 35-year-old has chipped in 26 points (seven on the power play), 143 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-1 rating in 58 contests. He's seen a steady role on the fourth line, though it's his power-play time and physical play that makes him an appealing depth option in fantasy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau’s future unknown until after the season

Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks with the Canucks holding a team option on his contract for next season and a different management group in place since the bench boss was hired. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports in the latest Insider Trading segment that there’s a strong chance the 67-year-old will be retained. He certainly has earned another opportunity with the team posting a 29-13-8 record since he took over to at least have an outside shot at making the playoffs. However, a final decision won’t come until after the season the team does a full organizational review so it will be a few more weeks at least before anything is made official on that front.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy