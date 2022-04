The ink on her Yale diploma was barely dry when Panle Jia Barwick drove from New Haven, Connecticut, to Boston to look at houses. A newly minted economics Ph.D., she was starting an assistant professorship at MIT and needed to secure a place to live — fast. A colleague introduced her to a real estate agent, and in a single day she toured a handful of properties with him.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO